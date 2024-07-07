Gauging if a player is an 82-game player or 16-gamer has become one of the biggest challenges for NBA scouting departments. Some considered focal points of the game plan to start the season are phased out before the NBA Playoffs tip off. Rookies are largely immune to these categorizations thanks to the most talented prospects landing with lottery teams. There are outliers, thogh, and the New Orleans Pelicans might have one in Antonio Reeves.

The Pelicans have a simple strategy for both Reeves and first-rounder Yves Missi during NBA Summer League action. Missi may take a while to pan out, but Reeves looks like an obvious steal, not a draft mistake. EVP David Griffin jumped back into the 2024 NBA Draft's second round to take Reeves, a Jerry West Award finalist, for a few obvious reasons. First, New Orleans stresses culture building through well-rounded individuals. Second, the 23-year-old was considered one of the best shooting guards in the country because he can, well, shoot.

Shooting is always in style

Reeves earned All-America and All-SEC honors in 2023-24 by averaging 20.2 points on 51.2% shooting from the field, 44.7% from three-point range, and 86.3% from the free throw line. He was the highest scoring points per game player during John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats entire tenure. Reeves was also the third-best corner-three threat in the country last year. Newly promoted general manager Bryson Graham highlighted how shooting growth over the past two seasons got Reeves on the team's draft radar.

“Antonio is a big-time shooter, a playmaker. I saw him play at Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Tournament,” Graham said. “He transferred to Kentucky and did two years there. His growth each and every year, we saw it. This past year, shooting 45 percent from three on close to six attempts per game, he’s a marksman. He’s going to fit very, very well here.”

Shooting at the NBA level requires confidence just as much as hand-eye coordination. Jordan Hawkins started his pro career on a heater but cooled off as soon as Willie Green's rotations got tighter. The rim, much like Green watching Hawkins play defense, got far less forgiving. Even Trey Murphy III needed a reset with the Birmingham Squadron after hitting the side of the backboard as a rookie.

Reeves does not seem to lack confidence to start this new adventure, which might have something to do with his role model.

“I feel as if I'm the best shooter in the draft,” Reeves boasted during an introductory press conference. “I give it to Reggie Miller. I watched a couple of his films and stuff and growing up and things like that, and he's a really good shooter.”

Reeves understands role with Pelicans

Reeves transferred to Kentucky knowing other star attractions were already penciled into big roles. Oscar Tshiebwe was returning with a National Player of the Year trophy hanging out in the dorm. Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were the fresh new one-and-done faces on campus. Jacob Toppin would demand some touches to increase his draft stock. Reeves battled in practice to earn Coach Cal's trust and finished as Kentucky's second-leading scorer in 2022-23.

The fifth-year senior was even better to cap off the college career. Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Tre Mitchell, and D.J. Wagner got more attention as ranked prospects last season. Reeves wound up as the best player and top scorer on a top-20 team. Calipari, now at Arkansas, frequently credited Reeves' defense for keeping a 13-5 SEC campaign from becoming a catastrophe.

“(Reeves) has just grown. You know who our best perimeter defender is? He's it,” Calipari shared. “Last year, I would say, ‘Who's left? Alright Antonio, just try to stay in front of him.' He plays physical, hard. He's just so much better. I'm proud of him.”

Leading by example during practice, even when stuck to the end of the bench during games, is a quality all coaches value in any new addition to the locker room. Having a well-traveled, battle-tested 23-year-old rookie willing to keep veterans on their toes is a luxury. Reeves has had enough time in the weight room and on the court to contribute over an 82-game slate, and that should help keep those same veterans fresh for the postseason.

Sure, there will inevitably be a few trips to the Birmingham Squadron just for developmental minutes. Add in the very low cap number, and there are enough extra benefits for Zion Williamson and the front office to give Reeves a chance on the varsity's regular-season roster.