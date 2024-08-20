The New Orleans Pelicans have the potential to go deep in the playoffs this coming season or beyond, but there remains an unsettled feeling in and around New Orleans after a tense offseason.

Coach Willie Green's Pelicans have decided to stick with star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson heading into this fall's season. Now, the team has made a move to add depth behind them with the signing of ex-Bulls forward Javonte Green. According to longtime reporter Shams Charania, the Pelicans are in the process of finalizing a one-year deal with the forward, who averaged 12.2 points per game in 25.6 minutes per game last season.

The Green news came during an outrageous Zion Williamson body transformation that has fans talking. Meanwhile, the Pelicans' 2024-2025 schedule was released prompting a series of bold predictions.

Green's addition is a welcome one for a team that suddenly looks like one of the most athletic and high flying in the entire NBA, with Green providing much-needed depth for the Pelicans' big two of Williamson and Ingram.

Green's potential impact on Pelicans

Green is a stout 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard/forward who played his college ball for the Radford Highlanders in Virginia. A six-year NBA veteran, Green is just now coming into his own and ranks as one of the more intriguing under-the-radar pickups of the NBA's offseason.

Green's 12.2 ppg last season was nearly double his previous career best of 7.2 ppg. He also snagged 7.4 rebounds per game, the major caveat being that he played in just nine games and started just five.

With such a small sample size to his name last season, Green's value to the Pelicans will be tested early in the season. He will have the luxury of playing with veterans like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum as well as Williamson and Dejounte Murray. If Green plays as well as he did last season, the Pelicans could find themselves contending in the West by the All-Star Break next season.

Fans react to Pelicans' latest move

Fans seemed taken aback by the Pelicans' seemingly shrewd move in the comments section.

“Really underrated pick up,” one fan said.

“The Pelicans' depth is unreal,” another fan added.

“Solid for the Pelicans,” another fan added while still another fan called Green a “Celtics legend” from his time in Beantown.

The Pelicans will take on Green's Bulls on October 23, their season opener. It will be a chance for Green to prove he has what it takes to contribute to a playoff team, in front of his former team in what should be a raucous crowd in New Orleans.