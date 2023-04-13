The New Orleans Pelicans’ 2022-23 season ended with a loud thud Wednesday evening, as they were bested by the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-118. The final score alone indicates that this Play-In bout was tightly contested till the end, but, by watching the game, one will know that the outcome was a Brandon Ingram-favored foul call away from completely changing its course.

With less than six seconds remaining in regulation, the star wing hoisted up a clutch triple to cut NOLA’s deficit down to just one at 119-118. Though the shot was converted, Ingram was outwardly furious with the officiating crew for not calling a foul on what he believed to be contact in the act of shooting initiated by defending Thunder guard Lu Dort.

Alas, no whistle was blown and the Pelicans fell short of their hard-fought comeback, but the controversial no-call proved to be quite a hot topic from then on out.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

During his post-game media session, Brandon Ingram was asked point-blank if his elbow was “grazed” by Dort. In response, whilst half-smirking, he provided his perspective on the situation.

“He touched my elbow but it wasn’t called,” Ingram said. “[The refs] let a lot of stuff go tonight. It’s expected in the Play-In game but I thought he got me”

Brandon Ingram would continue on by saying “you have to do a little extra to get a foul called nowadays,” and suggested that had he reacted more animatedly than he did, then perhaps he would have had an easier time getting a whistle blown.