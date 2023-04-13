Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder Play-In showdown on Wednesday ended with a major controversy, thanks to a no-call on a Brandon Ingram triple. And sure enough, it has NBA Twitter divided.

For those who missed it, the Pelicans were able to decrease the Thunder’s lead to just one with 4.3 seconds left when Ingram hit a clutch three. However, Ingram thought he was fouled by Lu Dort in the process and argued he should have been given a free throw which would have tied the game.

Unfortunately for Ingram, there was no whistle. The Pelicans were then forced to take a foul to buy some more time in an attempt to make a comeback. In the end, the team lost to the Thunder 123-118.

Naturally, the controversial moment with Ingram quickly went viral. A lot of people believe he was fouled and should have been given a freebie, while others argued the referees were correct not to call a foul. Video replays of the incident also showed that it wasn’t clear from one referee’s perspective if there’s contact or not, which could explain why it wasn’t called a foul.

Pelicans fans wanted a foul called on this Brandon Ingram three 😳 If called, Ingram would have had the chance to tie the game at the free throw line. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/xV8vGvRch9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“From the side you could see he didn’t foul. He pulled his hand back,” one commenter said. Another one shared the same sentiment and noted, “If called it would have been an absolute robbery because there was not a foul AT ALL.”

A third Twitter user sarcastically said, “My thoughts are that a foul requires physical contact to be made. So..”

As mentioned, others think there’s some contact there. Besides, Ingram wouldn’t have reacted the way he did had he not felt something.

“That’s a foul. Should’ve gone to OT,” one Twitter user argued. Another fan said, “That was definitely a foul.”

To be fair to the officials, it’s really hard to determine if there’s a foul or not. At the end of the day, though, there was no whistle and it is what it is. Besides, the damage has been done and there’s no way to change the results now even if it’s a foul.