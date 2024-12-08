New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday night's game at home against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder due to a lower-body injury.

“Brandon Ingram (left ankle) will not return to tonight’s game,” the Pelicans announced via their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ingram appeared to suffer the injury after unfortunately landing on the foot of Thunder forward Luguentz Dort’s foot following a field-goal attempt. Before he exited the game, Ingram had only generated five points on 1-for-4 shooting from the floor to go with three assists, two steals and a rebound plus two turnovers in 19 minutes of action.

Brandon Ingram suffers another injury

Ingram had to be helped off the court, which was not a good sign for him and the Pelicans, who looked as though they had just righted the ship entering the game. Before the date with the Thunder, New Orleans managed to snap a brutal nine-game losing skid with a 126-124 win over the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center last Monday. The Suns game was also Brandon Ingram's first since Nov. 22, as he dealt with right plantar tendonitis. The Pelicans went winless in their games without Ingram before he came back to action versus Phoenix.

The former Duke Blue Devils star entered the match against Oklahoma City with 2024-25 NBA regular season averages of 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from behind the arc.

Ingram's latest injury is just another blow on that front for the Pelicans, who have been greatly weighed down by injuries this season. New Orleans are missing the likes of Jordan Hawkins, Daniel Theis, Joe Alvarado and Zion Williamson.

The hope for Ingram and the Pelicans is that his injury isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined for an extended time again. However, the Pels have a short turnaround after the Thunder game, with a meeting with the San Antonio Spurs on the road coming right up on Sunday night at Frost Bank Center. For what it's worth, New Orleans will have three full days of rest after the Spurs faceoff, as the Pels will play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at home.