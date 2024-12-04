Zion Williamson continues to battle hamstring issues. The New Orleans Pelicans star has not played since Nov. 6 due to a left hamstring strain, leaving his future with the organization very much in doubt due to the constant injury concerns surrounding the former All-Star. Still, the Pelicans have remained optimistic and believe Williamson will be back sooner than later.

While there is skepticism around the league as to when Zion will actually return from this hamstring injury, the Pelicans announced on Wednesday that the former No. 1 overall pick is progressing well through rehabilitation and will be re-examined by the team's medical personnel in approximately two weeks.

No further updates were given from the team regarding when exactly Williamson could return to the floor, as this has been a hot topic of discussion across the NBA in recent weeks.

Injuries have plagued Zion throughout his tenure with the Pelicans, and this hamstring has been a “chronic issue” for him, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Although the team said Williamson will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the common belief is that the star forward will be out through the holiday season and won't return until sometime in 2025.

Aside from news and rumors surrounding his hamstring injury, Williamson has made headlines recently after switching agencies. Williamson left CAA, the agency that represents other All-Star talents like Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, and Donovan Mitchell, for veteran agent Bill Duffy of WME. Duffy represents Luka Doncic, Scottie Barnes, and Anthony Edwards, among others.

When Williamson ultimately returns, it will come at a pivotal time before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6. Talks of the Pelicans possibly looking to move on from Zion will intensify as this date draws near.

The Pelicans are currently 4-18 this season, the worst record in the Western Conference. Along with Zion being out due to a hamstring injury, New Orleans has also been without Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins for an extended period of time. CJ McCollum and DeJounte Murray recently returned from their adductor and hand injuries, respectively.

It is expected that Ingram and Jones will return for Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns after participating in a full practice on Wednesday with the team.

Williamson continues to do his own individual rehab behind the scenes to work on getting back on the court with his team. The Pelicans will provide further updates on Williamson's status and eventual return to play upon his re-evaluation in two weeks.