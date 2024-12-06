ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pelicans host the Thunder on Saturday! The Thunder are among the best teams in the NBA and are playing well, leading into this matchup. The Pelicans have struggled but just broke a nine-game losing streak entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Thunder have looked great this season, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP-caliber NBA player. Jalen Williams has also been great. They have picked up where they left off last year as one of the best teams in the NBA. They have endured some injuries but are playing well despite that. This is an interesting matchup against New Orleans because they broke a massive losing streak.

The Pelicans have talent and could have been a wildcard in the Western Conference, but they have struggled. It will come down to Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson and what those three can do to carry New Orleans this year. They have a lot of potential this season, but they have been dealing with injuries, which has impacted their start. It remains to be seen if they can get healthy, and they are not healthy in this matchup.

Here are the Thunder-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Pelicans Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

New Orleans Pelicans: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been solid on offense this year. They are ninth in scoring at 115.5 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.3%, and 19th in three-point percentage at 34.6%. This season, four different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star, averaging 29.8 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the way in assists at 6.5 per game this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine that makes this team go, but Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are great players in their own right and will be key on offense all season. Holmgren is injured, so the load has been spread out more, especially to Jalen Williams, who provides a bigger punch in the backcourt next to Gilgeous-Alexander. This offense has not skipped a beat and gets a solid matchup against a defense that has struggled all season, even on the road in New Orleans.

The Thunder's defense has been great this year and is arguably the best in the NBA. They are second in scoring defense at 103.5 points per game, first in field goal defense at 42.3%, and second in three-point defense at 33.4%. Without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein is the biggest key down low. He leads the team in rebounding with 12.9 per game. Then, three players are averaging at least one block per game in blocks, and Hartenstein leads with 1.4. Then, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Williams leading at two per game. This defense has been great and has the opportunity to completely shut down an inconsistent offense like the Pelicans.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelican's offense has been awful this season. They are 30th in scoring at 104.3 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 43.6% from the field, and 27th in three-point shooting at 32.8% from behind the arc. Eight Pelican players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Brandon Ingram leading at 23.2 points per game. Dejounte Murray returned from injury and leads the way in assists at six per game. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson are the keys for the team on offense this season, but they must stay healthy. Right now, Zion Williamson is out again with an injury. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram need to shoulder that offensive load even more. This offense is broken, and it does not help that they are playing one of the best defenses in the NBA in this game. This could get ugly.

The Pelicans' defense has struggled this year. They allow 116.4 points per game, 48.6% from the field, and 37.3% from behind the arc. Since Zion Williamson is out due to injury, Yves Missi is the team's best rebounder, with eight per game. Two players are averaging over one block per game, with Missi also leading with 1.2 per game. Finally, seven players average at least one steal per game, with Dejounte Murray leading the team with 2.3. This defense has the potential to play well this season, but they have not had much success, and it won't get easier in this game against the Thunder. The Thunder have the talent to score on this defense.

Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are the better team of these two and are one of the best teams in the NBA. The Pelicans escaped in their last game with a close win against the Suns to break a nine-game losing streak, but this is a different matchup. Expect the Thunder to win and cover easily against the Pelicans on the road.

Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110)