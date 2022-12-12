By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans have won seven consecutive games as they are about to embark on a quick three-game road trip. They’ve been able to do so without Brandon Ingram for the entire streak and without Herb Jones for five of those games. A big reason why the Pelicans have been so dominant is the play of their franchise player, Zion Williamson. Against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Williamson finished with 35 points, eight rebound and three assists while shooting 66 percent from the field. After the game, Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum suggested that Williamson is an MVP candidate as per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

Long, detailed answer from CJ McCollum about Zion's progression since McCollum came to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/j2w9dJnmuJ — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) December 12, 2022

Over the course of the Pelicans seven-game win streak, Zion Williamson has been putting up 30 points per game and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 67 percent from the field. It’s been a bounce back year for Williamson after he was sidelined the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Coming into Sunday’s game, he was putting up 24.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

Williamson has been known for his play around the basket but one of the next steps in his development, as noted by CJ McCollum, is his shooting. Against the Suns on Sunday, he has 2-3 from three-point range and had a couple of jumpers. For his career, he is only a 32.2 percent shooter from three-point range which is somewhat skewed by his rookie season when he shot 42.9 percent. He’s shot 29.4 percent and 27.3 percent respectively since then.

Nonetheless, Williamson has certainly put his name in the MVP conversation while the Pelicans hold on to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.