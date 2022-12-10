By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson led the way for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night as they emerged with a huge victory over the Phoenix Suns. The 22-year-old dropped 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting against Phoenix as he helped the Pels to a 128-117 win over Chris Paul and Co.

Williamson left quite an impression after that dazzling display. So much so, that Pelicans teammate Jose Alvarado had to come out with a bold warning for the rest of the NBA during his post-game press conference:

Jose Alvarado is quite the character. He even searched out the camera to look it in the eye before dropping his bold prediction on Zion. This dude feels like he came straight out of the WWE. The way he plays gives you those vibes as well.

Be that as it may, it’s hard to argue that Alvarado has a valid point here — especially after seeing Zion’s performance on Friday night. Apart from the 35 points, Williamson, who was involved in a bit of a fracas at the end of the game, also logged seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 37 minutes of action.

Entering the Suns matchup, Zion averaged 28.0 points on 65.0 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks in his last five games — all of which were wins for the Pels. Those are some lofty numbers that are definitely worthy of MVP contention. If Zion Williamson is able to keep this up, then there should be little doubt that he’s going to be in the MVP conversation at the end of the season.