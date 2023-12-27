Pelicans' CJ McCollum has never seen anything like Grizzlies game

The New Orleans Pelicans lost a heartbreaker in the Smoothie King Center Tuesday night to the Memphis Grizzlies, but because of the unusual nature of the ending, the true agony of defeat has probably not set in for the team just yet.

Ja Morant attacked the basket with the Grizzlies trailing by one, and the Pels were initially called for a foul. Head coach Willie Green challenged and the ruling was overturned. However, after securing the jump ball, Memphis drew another whistle. This time, the foul stood. Reigning Defensive player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. went 1-of-2 from the free throw line, sending the game into overtime.

Brandon Ingram did all he could to will New Orleans to victory, scoring seven points in the extra period and a team-high 24 points overall, but the team lost narrowly, 116-15. CJ McCollum, who recorded 16 points, one block and a steal, discussed why this game is so difficult to comprehend.

“I think this was the most bizarre game I’ve ever been a part of for sure,” the veteran guard said postgame, according to Nola.com's Christian Clark. “The combination of reviews and the way it finished. Two reviews under one second. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before in my life.”

While the late-game officiating is bound to irritate plenty of Pelicans fans, their team also squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and went 21-for-33 from the charity stripe for the game (63.6 percent). McCollum and company had a strong opportunity to close this one out but couldn't get the job done.

New Orleans (17-14) will look to avoid another late-game loss on Thursday, when the Utah Jazz (13-18) come into town.