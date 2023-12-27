Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum must share some blame for dropping losses with New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) are 5-7 in close games this season. Willie Green's young squad has lost eight games after having a double-digit lead. Win half of those contests and they'd be in a battle for first place, not on the fringes of the NBA Play-In Tournament spots. Though the lineup decisions and clock management deserve to be under a microscope, the team's All-Stars share plenty of the blame.

Green said after another close loss, “We didn’t do a great job of executing when we had transition opportunities, but when it came down to our ability to execute at the end of the game, much like it was when we were in Houston…We have to be honest about who we are.”

Who are these Pelicans after all? What's the team's identity around the All-Stars? The closing lineup in that home defeat versus the Houston Rockets included Jeremiah Robinson-Earl along with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III. Robinson-Earl played the last 4:06 while recent first-round picks Kira Lewis Jr., Jordan Hawkins, and Dyson Daniels watched from the bench. Hawkins did not play at all, Daniels logged 13 minutes with no points (0-3), and Alvarado was a cold 0-2 from 3-point range in nine minutes.

Pelicans All-Stars need to be more assertive, improve their game

It's not all on Willie Green's lineup choices, though.

McCollum admitted, “Taking care of the ball first would help us. We had three turnovers. I had one, I think (Zion Williamson) had one or two. We have to get a shot up every time. That's important. I also think it's about exposing matchups. Figuring that out. We know whose hands we want the ball to be in right. We can figure that out, but then would who do you like to be in the action, matchups, trying to put your best player against one of the not-so-great defenders? It's little stuff like that I think that will be more helpful.”

Green, new associate head coach James Borrego, and the Pelicans' Big 3 have to have a meeting of the minds to iron out the offensive wrinkles.

McCollum suggested, “Maybe getting some movement into the stuff that we are doing. We want a pick and roll, get some movement first. Movement into the iso. I think it will help with better space, with better passing angles, better driving lanes, and stuff like that. But you give up 106 points you're supposed to win right? We've got to do better offensively. Take advantage, try and get some stops, and get some in transition.”

CJ McCollum suggests one simple fix for the Pelicans

McCollum might not have an All-Star Game on the resume, but his paychecks cash at that level. As for sharing the ball, McCollum's most recent reply suggests it is not an issue. Not if the Pelicans take care of it.

McCollum told the media after practice, “It just depends on the night. In the last game, we had the ball in (Williamson's) hands. We had the ball in (Ingram's) hands. I had the ball once and I turned it over so we had the ball in the right guy's hands we just got to make better decisions. And some of it is making and missing shots. You're going to make shots, sometimes you're going to miss but we can create better advantages for our guys. You'd be more comfortable walking away with some of those losses as opposed to feeling like you let some possessions go by.”

The current NBPA President's message to the locker room highlighted the opportunity and the obstacles that lie ahead.

CJ McCollum detailed how this year, “The stakes are higher because a lot of teams are still in contention…Margins are thin. We've had guys in and out of rotations and some tough losses but I think it's a learning experience for everybody. It makes our team deeper and hopefully, we don't have too many lessons we have to learn from losses. Hopefully, we're learning from wins. Every game is going to matter. You have to win at home, and have to beat teams that are under .500. I think playing against these teams that are kind of finding their stride will be important for us because it gives you a great barometer on what you need to improve upon but also what you are doing well.”

It's up to the Pelicans' stars to respond to the challenge, and they certainly need to do it sooner rather than later.