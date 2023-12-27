Ja Morant continues to torment the Pelicans.

The Memphis Grizzlies engaged in another heated matchup against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies won the game 116-115 for their fourth straight victory. Ja Morant had another masterful performance, and he made his team's belief mindset clear at the end of the game.

Ja Morant's confidence shines after leading the Grizzlies to another close win against the Pelicans

Morant ended the night with 31 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. He had a statement dunk at the end of the game that put a dagger into the Pelicans' hearts. However, he displayed a simple, but bold message as he jogged back to the locker room:

“They thought it wasn’t going to happen again!” Ja Morant feeling good after the Grizzlies’ OT win over the Pelicans 🔥 (via @DoingItDodson) pic.twitter.com/wRRDkTLkai — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

New Orleans did not want to lose another close game to the Grizzlies, but Morant and co. imposed their will. The Grizzlies made an abundance of defensive plays, as the team ended the night with 17 blocks and 10 steals.

Memphis had four players score in the double-digits, but it was their top scorers that made the largest difference. Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 58 total points on the night. In addition, Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 19 points, 10 rebounds, and a whopping five blocks.

On the other side, Zion Williamson had a 23-point-11-rebound performance for New Orleans. The Pelicans impressively had six players score in the double-digits, but they could not overcome Memphis' effort.

The Grizzlies moved to 10-19 with Tuesday night's win. Many fans and analysts are starting to believe Memphis has a real chance at getting back into the playoff picture.

Ja Morant's high-level play is pushing the Grizzlies forward. The team looks to continue its winning streak against the Denver Nuggets on December 28th.