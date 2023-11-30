Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is glad that he's finally helping his team on the court again after a long absence due to injury.

After missing 12 games due to injury, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum was finally able to see action again Wednesday night, as he helped the Pels obliterate the Philadephia 76ers at home, 124-114. McCollum was understandably ecstatic over his return and New Orleans' victory against a legitimate NBA title contender, albeit one that's missing its best player on the night.

“I felt like a kid again, as a 32 year old… The type of injury that it was, I'm just thankful I can play at a high level,” McCollum told reporters during a postgame press conference (h/t Pelicans Film Room).

McCollum had missed the previous 12 Pelicans games due to a collapsed lung injury that he sustained during a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 4. In his first game back, McCollum got a start right away and scored 20 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line with five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block in 28 minutes of action on the floor.

Zion Williamson paced the Pelicans with 33 points on a near-perfect 11-for-12 shooting from the field and 11-for-12 from the foul line against the Sixers, who did not have Joel Embiid due to illness.

With McCollum back, New Orleans becomes a bigger threat to the rest of the league. The Pelicans were already playing great before McCollum returned, winning five times over a stretch of eight games.

The Pelicans will look to sustain their form when they host the San Antonio Spurs this coming Friday before taking on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday for their final game of the week.