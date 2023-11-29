We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Pelicans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Bayou to face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Pelicans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers 138-94 in their last contest on Monday. Initially, it was 32-19 after the first quarter and 68-53 at halftime. The Lakers stayed in the game, relatively, until the fourth quarter, when the Sixers blew them out of the water. Significantly, Tyrese Maxey led the way with 31 points while shooting 9 for 20, including 5 for 12 from the triples, and contributing eight assists. Joel Embiid added 30 points while shooting 9 for 15 and pulling down 11 rebounds. Additionally, Marcus Morris Sr. tallied 16 points off the bench, while Patrick Beverley had 12. The Sixers shot 50.5 percent from the field, including 47.8 percent from beyond the arc. Conversely, they held the Lakers to 25 percent shooting from the triples. The 76ers also won the board battle 48-32 and forced 17 turnovers.

The Pelicans lost 114-112 to the Utah Jazz in their last outing on Monday. Overall, it was a close game and was tied at 103 with 4:58 left. But the Pelicans allowed a 3-pointed by Jordan Clarkson to sink, and they never tied it again. Regardless, Zion Williamson led the way with 26 points, while Brandon Ingram added 25. Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Naji Marshall had 14 points and nine rebounds. The Pelicans shot 50 percent as a team, including 31.8 percent from the triples. However, they only hit 68 percent of their free throws. The Pelicans won the board battle 48-43. Despite this, they were not great on defense, amassing only one block.

The 76ers lead the all-time series 23-20. Subsequently, the teams split last season, with the home team winning a game a piece. But the Sixers have gone 8-2 in the past 10 games. In spite of this mark, the Pelicans are still 3-2 over the past five home games against the Sixers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pelicans Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans and NBCS Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers come into this game with a record of 12-5 and are looking to take that next step against a tough New Orleans team that might get one of their better players back. Thus, they have to unleash their own forces on them.

Embiid is their leader, with 32 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. Also, he is shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Maxey is another weapon, with an average of 26.6 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 46 percent from the field, including a solid 40.3 percent from the 3-point line. Tobias Harris is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 52.7 percent from the field. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

The Sixers are shooting fairly well as a team, ranking 11th in field-goal shooting percentage and 10th from the triples. Additionally, they are the second-best team in the association from the charity stripe. The Sixers rank sixth in rebounds. Also, they are solid with the basketball, ranking fourth in turnovers while also showing their grit on the defensive end, ranking fourth in blocked shots.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid and Maxey can execute on their shooting attempts. Then, they must stop Williamson on the other end.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans still have not been able to generate a fully healthy lineup. However, help may be on the way, as CJ McCollum could return after missing 12 games with a collapsed lung.

The Pelicans could use him to help out Ingram and Williamson. Ultimately, Ingram is averaging 24.6 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field, including 29.4 percent from the triples. Williamson is averaging 23.4 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, McCollum averaged 21.7 points per game through six games before his ailment. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.4 points per game. Likewise, Valanciunas is averaging 13.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are still solid at shooting, ranking 13th in field-goal shooting percentage and 16th from the 3-point line. However, they struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 27th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Pelicans are average on the boards, ranking 12th in rebounds. Also, they are okay with ball-handling, ranking 11th in turnovers. The Pelicans struggle on the defensive end, ranking 23rd in blocked shots.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if Williamson, Ingram, and a returning McCollum can score efficiently. Then, they must stop Embiid and Maxey.

Final 76ers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Sixers are an amazing team. However, the potential return of McCollum will give the Pelicans the boost they need.

Final 76ers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans: +2.5 (-110)