Brandon Ingram is playing incredibly well for the New Orleans Pelicans late this 2022-23 season, and even better, CJ McCollum doesn’t think his superstar teammate has reached his peak.

Heading to Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Ingram has been on fire and playing like an MVP for the Pelicans, just exactly what the team needed as they try to make the playoffs. In the past nine games, BI has averaged 29.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

He has also recorded two triple-doubles in that span, including a 31-11-10 stat line in a win against the West’s top seed Denver Nuggets.

According to McCollum, he sees Ingram as a Top 10 or 5 player right now considering the way he’s playing. The Pelicans guard also expressed his confidence that Ingram is only going to get better moving forward.

“He is playing the best basketball of his career and that’s saying a lot considering how well he played in the playoffs last year. He looks like a top 5 or 10 player in the league right now and is only going to get better because of the work he puts in,” McCollum said, per Andscape.

That is certainly music to the ears of Pelicans fans, and of course a massive warning to the rest of the NBA. If Brandon Ingram has another level to his game, that is bad news for the whole league.

Furthermore, imagine how good New Orleans can be when Zion Williamson comes back healthy and he pairs up with a better version of BI.

Ingram’s growth has been awesome to see, and if McCollum is right, we haven’t really seen everything he can do. And that’s exciting, to say the least.