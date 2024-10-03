New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addressed questions regarding his role for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season during the team’s Media Day, responding with a team-first mentality. At 33 years old, McCollum has spent the majority of his career as a starter, but he remains focused on winning regardless of where he fits in the lineup.

“At the end of the day, if it’s about winning, that’s what’s important,” McCollum said, downplaying the significance of whether or not he starts. He emphasized that success takes priority over individual roles, reinforcing his willingness to adapt to whatever the team needs.

McCollum acknowledged the fluid nature of NBA lineups, noting that matchups, injuries, and other factors can influence rotations throughout the season. “I don’t know that we have a set [starting] lineup. Things are probably going to change throughout the year, to be honest, depending on matchups, who we play against from night to night, injuries. There are so many things that go into a season that allow it to change and unfold. At the end of the day, we have a lot of good players, and the best players are going to play,” he explained.

CJ McCollum addresses potential bench role with the Pelicans

McCollum’s credentials as a starter are well-established. He’s started in his last 631 NBA games, a streak dating back to the 2015-16 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Last season, he made 75 starts for the Pelicans and was the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 20.0 points per game. As New Orleans boasts significant roster depth, head coach Willie Green faces the challenge of managing rotations, but McCollum expressed confidence in the team’s talent. “We have a lot of good players, a lot of guys capable of starting and finishing games,” McCollum said. “For us, it’s about doing whatever it takes to win. I can play a lot of different roles.”

When asked again about the possibility of coming off the bench, McCollum kept the mood light, jokingly saying, “I’m not going to volunteer [to be a reserve], but if that’s what the coach wants to do, that’s what he wants to do.” He reiterated his focus on the team’s success and his readiness to adjust as needed. “I don’t get paid to coach. I get paid to go out and do what I’m told. That’s the mindset coming into this season.”

As the New Orleans Pelicans gear up for another campaign, McCollum's leadership and flexibility remain pivotal to the team's success. His experience and willingness to adapt reflect his commitment to helping the Pelicans reach their full potential this season.