As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, the New Orleans Pelicans are poised to make a significant impact in the Western Conference. Will the best-case scenario play out though? With a mix of young talent and seasoned veterans, the Pelicans have the potential to exceed expectations. The franchise also has a history of regressing to the mean after successful seasons. A rundown of the current roster and the competitive landscape of the NBA leaves most with a mixed bag of expectations.

The Pelicans made a splash in the offseason by acquiring All-Star Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. This move adds a dynamic playmaker to the backcourt, complementing the talents of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The addition of Daniel Theis provides much-needed depth in the frontcourt, especially after the departure of Jonas Valančiūnas. But how will this new squad fare? Decent enough according to these projections.

Fast start toward a successful season

New Orleans has the star power to jump out their best 10-game start since Willie Green took over. Most of the schedule from late October through November is manageable beginning with a season opener at home against the Chicago Bulls (1-0). The problem is the gauntlet afterward.

Coming home from a four-game West Coast road trip with a winning record is the floor for a successful start. CJ McCollum's trips to visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-0) usually end well. Splitting with the Golden State Warriors (4-1) since Steph Curry is still combatting an Olympics hangover is a good bet. The Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Trail Blazers, and Cleveland Cavaliers will then cycle through the Smoothie King Center (7-2).

The Pacers and Cavs are both eyeing a top-four spot in the East but the Hawks and Blazers should be dispatched with ease. A fall trip to Disney World follows the homestand (8-2). That's a great 10-game start any way Willie Green slices up the schedule. The Pelicans have two days to get home to host the Brooklyn Nets (9-2). Then the locker room faces a faith-testing two-week stretch.

ESPN will broadcast a shot at revenge in Oklahoma City (9-3). The Pelicans will fly home from that game on November 14 and open NBA Cup play against a well-rested Denver Nuggets the following evening (9-4). Nikola Jokic will have had four days of rest before hitting up the Big Easy. LeBron James and Anthony Davis hit town the next night (9-5). That is perhaps the toughest three games in four nights stretch in the NBA.

The Pelicans have a travel day, a rest day, and a date with Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (9-6) to start Thanksgiving week. It's on to Ohio for the rematch against the Cavaliers (9-7) to finish up a back-to-back set. Then it's a flight back to Louisiana for a one-day hiatus in action. Steph Curry awaits in the SKC in what could be the closest thing to a must-win game this early in the season (10-7).

Indiana on the road (10-8), the Toronto Raptors at home (11-7), and a much-anticipated bout against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-8) round out the opening two months.

Pelicans hoping for happy holidays

A lump of coal kind of December-January docket awaits the Pelicans. Zion Williamson's annual Madison Square Garden serenade (11-9) and Dejounte Murray's video montage in Atlanta (12-9) are queued up for consecutive nights. Kevin Durant (13-9) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (13-10) at home give the Pelicans a few days to switch suitcases for a trip to San Antonio (14-10). Then comes two games during a currently blank week due to NBA Cup implications.

The Houston Rockets (15-10) on the road come after the two unknown opponents. A five-game homestand test versus the Knicks, Nuggets, Rockets, Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers (18-12) sets the Pelicans up well before a trip to South Beach (19-12) on New Year's Day. A home-away set means the Pelicans and Washington Wizards can share a plane for that first 2025 weekend (21-12).

Portland and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-13) hit New Orleans for another back-t0-back set after the NCAA College Football's Sugar Bowl semifinal. A three-game road trip through Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago (23-15) will give the city time to clean up from a long week. A four-game homestand (Dallas, Utah twice, Milwaukee) helps balance the schedule before the Super Bowl LIX festivities take over the French Quarter (26-16).

Get the passports ready to start a month of Mardi Gras parties. The Pelicans will stop in Memphis and Charlotte before crossing the border to face the rebuilding Toronto Raptors (28-17). The Mavericks (Jan. 29) and Celtics (Jan. 31) then come to the Crescent City (29-18).

Avoiding late-season swoons crucial

The final stretch of the season from February to the finish line is always critical in the NBA Playoffs races. New Orleans has left their fate to the final shot of the final game in past seasons. Everyone with a sliver of NBA Finals aspirations will be looking to jockey for position to ensure a favorable first-round matchup. Divisional rivals litter the last months but at least the Pelicans get to cap off the 82-game slog at the Smoothie King Center.

Nicola Jokic presents a Mile High problem when it comes to getting off to a good start (29-20). The Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets twice in three days. At least they will be altitude-acclimated for the rematch on ESPN. The plane with get cleared for Sacramento (30-20) and then Oklahoma City (30-21) before a pair at home against the Sacramento Kings (32-21).

A road date with Doncic (33-21) gets the Pelicans back on ESPN. Fans that follow should pack light. A two-game set against the Spurs back in the Big Easy rounds out the week (34-22). February ends with two back-to-back road games in Phoenix (35-23). March begins with another jam session with the Jazz (36-23).

Mardi Gras Day (March 4) will be capped with a late game versus the Lakers (37-23). A home-road two-game set against the Rockets (38-24) wraps that divisional season series. The Pelicans have the Grizzlies on ESPN 24 hours later and the Clippers 48 hours after Ja Morant leaves town (39-25). Four of the next five are on the road (41-28), including two in Minnesota.

The last ten games are littered with NBA Finals hopefuls. The Philadelphia 76ers make their lone trip to Louisiana (41-29). The Warriors and Hornets follow at home before the Clippers-Lakers double dip in Hollywood (43-31). The Pelicans will fly home on April 5. The Magic meet them in the SKC on April 6 before the team flies to Brooklyn and Milwaukee (45-32).

New Orleans closes out the regular season against the Heat and Thunder, who should be resting starters. The Pelicans will likely not be afforded that luxury though they have the pieces to be formidable throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. If they can stay healthy and integrate the new additions smoothly, Green's group has a solid chance of making a second-round playoff appearance.

Fans should be excited about the potential this team holds. Given the Pelicans’ roster improvements and the potential for growth among their young players, a realistic prediction for their final record is 47-35. This would place them firmly in the playoff picture, likely securing a spot in the middle of the Western Conference standings.