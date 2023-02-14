The New Orleans Pelicans are once again in the familiar territory of seeing Zion Williamson work his way back from an injury. While the All-Star rehabs a hamstring injury, CJ McCollum spoke out on his teammate’s perseverance.

McCollum is obviously unhappy that his star teammate is injured but he knows that Williamson, who has dealt with injuries throughout his brief NBA career, has what it takes to get back, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“It’s unfortunate that ‘Z’ won’t be able to return before the break,” McCollum said, via Andscape. “Injuries are a part of the game and luckily this is an injury he will be able to return from and get back to being the best version of himself. Having gone through injuries before, I know how tough it is mentally and physically. The good news is that he’s been through the worst of the worst with more severe injuries in the past and showed the resilience, work ethic and mental fortitude to push forward. This is another situation and challenge for him and our team to overcome.”

Williamson injured his hamstring on a freak play in early January and may not return until March. The Pelicans endured a 10-game losing streak in his absence but have rebounded to win four of their last five games. New Orleans’ 30-28 record has them sitting at the seventh spot in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans have an impressively deep team that was recently bolstered with the return of Brandon Ingram from a toe injury. They should be able to stay afloat without Williamson but it won’t be easy.