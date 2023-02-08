With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram missing a bunch of games in the 2022-23 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans are having a hard time keeping up with the best teams.

That being said, they are still inside the play-in tournament picture, currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference. They have a chance to improve on that with a few more games remaining on their schedule before the 2023 NBA All-Star break, during which there’s a possibility that New Orleans will finally have their opening day first five unit on the floor again.

“Willie Green said he doesn’t think team will see their opening day starting lineup – CJ-Herb-BI-Zion-JV – before All-Star break,” per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. “But we’ll see,” added Willie Green.

It still is a long shot, but just to hear Pelicans head coach Willie Green not completely close the door on the possibility of seeing Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram together on the floor just before the break must be enough to reinvigorate the spirits of New Orleans fans.

Ingram has already returned to action after several weeks of absence due to injury, while Zion Williamson has yet to see action since sustaining a right hamstring strain early last January. Williamson’s hamstring is up for re-evaluation this week, so perhaps Green and the Pelicans will get a clearer picture of his timetable for return.

On the season, Zion Williamson is averaging 26.0 points on an incredible 60.8 percent shooting from the field, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Ingram, on the other hand, is putting up 21.2 points per outing.