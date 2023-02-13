The struggling New Orleans Pelicans were hit with another brutal Zion Williamson injury update on Sunday, with the superstar expected to miss a few more weeks after re-aggravating his hamstring. But, it appears he could be out even longer. Shams Charania reported Monday that David Griffin believes Zion may be sidelined until mid-March at the very least. In other words, another month.

"I'm told it could be at least another month. We're gonna be without Zion Williamson at least it seems like through mid March." Shams Charania with the latest on Zion's hamstring injury (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/c3cGT9EpzV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

Williamson hasn’t played since January 2nd and the Pels have been on a downward spiral ever since. With the big man on the shelf, New Orleans is just 6-14, going from one of the best teams in the Western Conference to fighting for a play-in spot. They’re only 29-28.

Zion Williamson’s impressive play before the injury even earned him a starting spot on the All-Star team, averaging 26 points, seven rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 29 outings while shooting 36% from deep. But, he won’t be participating in the festivities in Salt Lake City now.

Injuries are unfortunately the sad reality for Zion through the first few years of his NBA career. He’s yet to play more than 61 games in a single season (2020-21) and even missed all of the 2021-22 campaign because of a lingering foot issue. And at this rate, it looks like Williamson won’t suit up for any more than 50 contests in 2022-23.

That being said, the hope is he can return for the stretch run and help the Pelicans make some noise in the playoffs. If he’s actually on the floor, this team can compete with the best of them. If not, however, it’s hard to imagine New Orleans getting past the conference semifinals at the very best. He’s a true difference-maker.