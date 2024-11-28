On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans team that was in the middle of a five-game losing streak at least got a bit of a win as they saw All-Star guard Dejounte Murray make his much-anticipated return to action after missing 17 games with a broken hand. But that was the only win the Pelicans had on the night, as the Toronto Raptors laughed them off the court, in the friendly confines of Smoothie King Center no less, with New Orleans suffering a disastrous 119-93 defeat.

Now, the Pelicans can chalk this loss up to the fact that they were missing four of the team's most important players in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, and Herb Jones, not to mention the fact that Jose Alvarado is also on the mend due to a left hamstring injury. But for the returning Murray, there are no excuses that will hide the fact that their loss to the Raptors may be their lowest point in a season already filled with them.

“If you're not embarrassed and really mad about this, that's a problem,” Murray said following the game, via ESPN. “It's not really about the loss, [but] how we lost in front of our fans. Like, even the fans booing — I mean, what would you do if you was a fan paying your money? You want to come watch a competitive basketball game, especially from your home team. So, they got all the rights to say what they want, feel how they feel. They deserve a better game.”

A season that started out with so much hope is once again going down the gutter for the Pelicans. They have a 4-15 record, the worst in the Western Conference, and given all the injury uncertainties facing them at the moment, they might have to brace for this campaign to be another lost one.

Dejounte Murray flops in return to Pelicans lineup

Dejounte Murray may have finished with a respectable 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals on the night, but he had an absolute nightmare in terms of shooting the basketball in his return to the Pelicans lineup. He salvaged his disastrous game by finishing 5-17 from the field, but at one point, he was 1-12, and that simply will not cut it especially against a Raptors team that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating.

Better days should be ahead for Murray and the Pelicans, but the 28-year-old's performance on Wednesday night did not help matters at all for them.