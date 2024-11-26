The New Orleans Pelicans have a hometown hero providing some silver linings to an otherwise bleak season. Thankfully, Willie Green's rotations are getting two big boosts before Thanksgiving Day. Elfrid Payton will understand the wait to get a handful of minutes now that CJ McCollum (abductor) and Dejounte Murray (hand) are returning from injury. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans needed the positivity after a road loss to the Indiana Pacers capped off what was a chaotic weekend.

However, McCollum knows the offense will need a little time but the corners cut on defense are what will effectively kill the injury-ravaged Pelicans this season.

“We've got to take away some of those and-ones we gave throughout the game,” McCollum explained. “It's just the little stuff. (Pascal Siakam) got a duck-in on me, got a couple more throughout the game. It's the little stuff we've got to get better at. Then we've got to execute and make shots down the stretch.”

The first night back after almost a month (13 games) watching from the sidelines went well though. McCollum (30 minutes) finished with 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist.

“I think I got my legs underneath me as the game,” McCollum shared. “Wasn't great in the first half, trying to find my rhythm, a little rusty but as the game progressed I think we played better as a team. Played well, but not well enough to win. We had some good possessions down the stretch we just didn't capitalize. I missed a three at the top of the key. We had some good looks then I missed a corner three but all-in-all we competed and played well.”

Green is not worried about any future problems figuring out a starting five. The Pelicans have to be fully healthy for that kind of head coaching headache to be possible. In the meantime, McCollum is cleared to fire away from the opening tip at least until Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Dejounte Murray are off the injury report.

“Great to have (McCollum) back,” replied Green. “We worked his way, worked himself into the game as the game progressed. Really good to have CJ on the floor, he is one of our leaders. His ability to create for himself and his teammates offensively, he's just solid. We'll need more of that from him.”

Pelicans, CJ McCollum under pressure at home

As for Pelicans losing 14 out of the last 16 games? Green is not worried with McCollum and Dejounte Murray returning before Thanksgiving Day. New Orleans has been through tough times before, yet Green's Pelicans always wind up in the NBA Play-In Tournament conversation at the minimum.

CJ McCollum could only shake his head after the loss knowing the shorthanded Pelicans let a winnable game slip away.

“(Trey Murphy III) had some good looks, (Elfrid Payton) had a middie,” noted McCollum. “I had that top of the key three rim out, that corner three rim out. I think we've got to get stops too. It sounds great how we've got to make shots on offense and that's what it takes to win games but we've also got to get stops. They hit a couple of big shots, threw a lob, hit a three, hit a middie.”

The Pelicans (4-14) will head home for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors (4-14) on Thanksgiving Eve. Green was anxious to leave Indiana, itching for a meeting against another lottery team. New Orleans is seeing this squad fight. Breaking the losing streak in the Smoothie King Center would go a long way to winning back some fans. The locker room is more important, and that is what Green is focusing on during the flight back to the Big Easy.

“Adversity makes us stronger,” Green said. “We need to continue to stay together, which our guys are doing a great job of. Eventually, we will overcome this situation and we will be better for it in the long run. Right now, we're in it. We're in the thick of it. I'll get up here and tell you exactly what I told our guys. The effort is there. I'm proud of them, they continued to fight. They continue to stay together and it'll turn for us.”