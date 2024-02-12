The Pelicans will be without Dyson Daniels for the forseeable future due to a knee injury.

Guard Dyson Daniels is out “indefinitely” with a knee injury, which is terrible news for the New Orleans Pelicans as they head for the All-Star break.

“New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and is sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Monday.

Daniels and Jonas Valanciunas were the only two Pelicans to log minutes in all 52 regular season games, but that streak was broken during a trip to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Daniels was sidelined with left knee soreness, and now the franchise knows the cause. The 20-year-old's meniscus tear in his left knee is a big blow to the Pelicans' season after the front office stood pat at the trade deadline.

Daniels played 27 minutes in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers before sitting out in Portland. The Trail Blazers date was the second night of a back-to-back road set of games. Daniels took a knock at the 10:07 mark in Los Angeles but checked back in to finish the game once the score was out of hand.

According to the Pelicans, Daniels is being further evaluated to determine appropriate treatment options. A more detailed update will be provided when available.

The Australian is averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. His 1.4 steals per game is good for 10th-best in the NBA. With Daniels out indefinitely, Willie Green will have to rework the team's defensive game plans.

The Pelicans have recalled EJ Liddell from the Birmingham Squadron to fill the available roster spot. Naji Marshall and rookie Jordan Hawkins are the two most likely replacements in the rotations.

The Pelicans have a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies and a home date with the Washington Wizards before the NBA All-Star break. Daniels was selected to participate in the NBA Rising Stars showcase but that plan looks to be scrapped with the latest news. The eighth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft leads all rookies and sophomores in steals this season and is eighth overall in deflections. New Orleans will have a hard time picking up that defensive slack but all thoughts are on Daniels getting well.