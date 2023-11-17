Dyson Daniels is doing a lot of dirty work for the New Orleans Pelicans and making a deceptive leap forward in his second season on the job.

Digging beyond the surface-level stats it's easy to understand how Dyson Daniels won the trust of New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green. The 20-year-old is near the top of practically every hustle stat that the league tracks. Daniels is doing a lot of dirty work and making a deceptive leap forward in his second season on the job.

The campaign to get Herb Jones NBA-All Defense recognition is getting attention but it is Daniels leading the Pelicans in deflections (38-25) and loose balls recovered (11). Daniels (15) is right behind Not On Herb (16) in steals but the younger prospect has 22 more rebounds and a five-point lead in defensive rating. Jones has a big blocks lead, 13 to five, but Daniels can brag about having a double-double on the resume.

It's been quite a journey from draft day. Last year “was a lot of ups and downs” for Daniels. He started the season as the first sub off the bench in the season opener against the Grizzlies. He replaced CJ McCollum at the 6:00 mark, logging 18 minutes with 3 made shots, 2 steals, and a block. Now he is starting in place of an injured McCollum and has put up some impressive numbers.

Daniels had 10 points, six assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 29 minutes in the latest win over the Mavericks. He is averaging 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2 steals per game in 4 games as a starter. His three-point percentage (35.5%) is up three points year-over-year. Most importantly, Daniels knows when to defer to the Pelicans All-Stars and his chemistry with Zion Williamson is undeniable.

Dyson Daniels A Does-It-All Dandy

Dyson Daniels is in seven of the top eight Pelicans five-man lineups sorting by plus/minus numbers. Sure it's a small sample size but he's in 6/8 of the best four-man and 3/4 of the top three-man lineups. It's a trend that is hard to ignore, especially when he's also third in points scored off of turnovers.

Coach Green started Jones, a second-round rookie, because of his energy and what he brought to the defensive end. Daniels is five years younger and has plenty of room to grow blazing that same trail. There are areas needing improvement though, such as getting to the line and actually making free throws. He's made just 9-of-18 to start this season. Daniels (17) is also third on the team in turnovers committed behind only Zion Williamson (25) and Brandon Ingram (25).

Thankfully, the mistakes appear fixable with time and more repetition. Dyson Daniels will get both as the Pelicans have picked up his rookie option. Compare his situation to the experiences of Kira Lewis Jr., who subbed at the same time as Daniels on opening night. Last week Daniels set a career-high with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt). Lewis Jr. received a DNP-CD and has hit just one three-pointer all season.

The writing is on the wall: the Australian national teamer has won the back-up job. Even with the return of Jose Alvarado, Daniels just has more defensive versatility and has showcased a higher level of playmaking ability. Use Alvarado in the pesky energy role that made him famous. Having that bit of clarity for the Pelicans might be one of the biggest takeaways from the opening few weeks. The depth chart is more settled and Willie Green has another cost-controlled piece that fits perfectly around Zion Williamson.