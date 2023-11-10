New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has a new status vs. the Houston Rockets amid the birth of his child.

There has been a change to the status for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after he was out Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to “personal reasons.” The meaning behind that designation is that he has been awaiting the birth of his child according to TMZ, but for tonight when the Pelicans face the Houston Rockets, he's listed as “questionable” per the official NBA injury report.

No official word has came out regarding the delivery of Williamson and his partner's, Ahkeema, baby but the distinction of being upgraded from out a couple days ago to “questionable” is an eye-opener. There's no doubt that taking care of the family comes priority, though the upgrade in status is an intriguing development.

The latest injury report from the Pelicans states that Zion is available for the game against the Rockets:

‘Update: Zion Williamson is available for tonight's game'

The Pelicans have been slipping as of late as they have lost three straight games and are heading into a matchup with a Rockets team that just beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by almost 30 points. To make matters worse, the Rockets are also on a four-game winning streak looking to increase it to five as they have the Pelicans at home.

Williamson is an integral piece to the Pelicans team as when he's on the floor, he becomes a physical presence on offense and defense. Unfortunately, he's suffered from the injury bug since the start of his NBA career in the 2019-2020 season. In two out of the three seasons that he played, he's been in under 30 games.

It's been an up-and-down 2023-24 campaign so far for Williamson and the Pelicans as they're 4-4 and currently third in the Southwest division. The good news is that he will be available on Friday against the Rockets.