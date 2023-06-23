The NBA Draft can be a very emotional time for players and their families. It's the culmination of years of hard work. It's the beginning of a dream. It's not uncommon for players to get emotional on camera and to shed tears. Such was the case for Jordan Hawkins after he was selected with the No. 14 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2023 NBA Draft. Hawkins couldn't help but let it all out after he heard his name called by Adam Silver. Following his selection, Hawkins credited his parents and explained why he was overcome with emotion when he heard his name.

"A lot of hard work," – Jordan Hawkins on what was behind his emotions when he heard his name called 👏#PelicansDraft pic.twitter.com/wet92A9inR — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 23, 2023

“A lot of hard work. These two sacrificed everything for me, and just for them to see me get my name called, it's a true blessing. I don't know how to feel,” Hawkins said. “This has been by far the best year of my life. I'm about to play in the NBA, that's crazy, not many people get to say that. I'm blessed, I'm blessed.”

Jordan Hawkins is coming off a strong college season at UConn where he played himself into being a first round NBA Draft pick for the Pelicans. Hawkins was a crucial part of the Huskies 2023 national championship team. He spent two seasons at UConn before declaring for the draft. During his sophomore season at UConn, Hawkins averaged 16.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.