As was expected, Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Although Wembanyama knew San Antonio was likely going to take him, he still displayed plenty of emotion at the draft, per Bleacher Report.

Wemby emotional after getting draft No. 1 pic.twitter.com/wk9Wa1GgAT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

Wembanyama, who's already regarded as one of the best prospects ever, discussed the feeling of being selected first overall in the NBA Draft, via Ahn Fire Digital.

Victor Wembanyama lets all of the emotion out after being selected by the Spurs! pic.twitter.com/XnK4eJEroS — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 23, 2023

“Accomplishing something that I've been dreaming of my whole life,” Wembanyama said. “That sentence from Adam Silver, I've dreamed of it so much. I gotta cry.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This moment has to feel like a longtime coming for Victor Wembanyama. He's been predicted to be drafted first overall for what seems like an eternity. But now that it actually has happened, the emotion clearly hit Wembanyama.

How good can Victor Wembanyama be?

Victor Wembanyama is versatile to say the least. He's listed at around 7'3, but features a strong jump-shot and has impressive ball-handling ability. His wingspan is certainly remarkable and although some scouts have questions about his strength, stopping Wembanyama is going to be quite the challenge for defenders in the NBA.

His defense also cannot be overlooked. His length causes players to think twice before driving to the rim. Wembanyama is also quick, so he can guard the ball if necessary.

Between his offensive and defensive talents to go along with his incredibly high ceiling, the sky's the limit for Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs drafted a legitimate future star and true franchise-changing player.