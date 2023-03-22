ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes it’s time for the New Orleans Pelicans to move on from Zion Williamson.

Although Williamson recently received a positive injury update in that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks for his hamstring injury, there is still no real guarantee he will be back in action for the Pelicans.

It’s also not the first time New Orleans has been dealing with injury uncertainty involving Williamson, and as far as Perkins is concerned, Williamson should be traded in the offseason.

“I would trade him. I would actually trade Zion. I would find someone and trade him,” Perkins said on NBA Today. “… Can you trust him to be your franchise guy since he came in the league? No. Because you can’t trust that he’ll be available on the floor… This is starting to be a trend. Every single time, we’re like Zion has lot weight, Zion looks healthy, then all of a sudden, this happens.

“If I’m the Pelicans, I have Brandon Ingram, I have CJ McCollum, I have a bunch of young pieces that are playing extremely hard and have a bright future. I would actually consider trading him in the offseason to be honest with you.”

"I would trade him. I would actually trade Zion." Kendrick Perkins thinks the Pelicans should move on from their star in the offseason.

Zion Williamson’s Injury History

When the Pelicans landed Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, many believed they hit the jackpot. After all, they had acquired arguably the hottest college prospect since LeBron James.

The problem is his NBA career as a whole has been derailed by injuries. The 22-year-old has only played more than 30 games once and that was during the 2020-21 season.

When fit, however, Williamson has shown that even today, he is one of the best players in the league. This season, he has only featured in 29 games but even then, he averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. His last appearance was in a 120-111 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2 where he scored 26 points in 28 minutes of action.

The two-time All-Star could be the centerpiece of the Pelicans for years to come, but as Perkins stated, the organization will eventually have to decide whether it’s best to cut their losses and move on given his injury problems.