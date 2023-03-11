With the New Orleans Pelicans‘ chances of reaching the playoffs hanging on by a thread, there’s still hope that forward Zion Williamson will return by the end of the regular season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The Pelicans announced on Mar. 8 that the former first overall pick would be re-examined in two weeks as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

The 2022-23 regular season ends on Apr. 9, which is four weeks away. Meanwhile, the Pelicans only have 16 games remaining this season, and will play six games between Mar. 8 and Mar. 22.

Although none of the games in that stretch will come against teams with a record above .500, New Orleans is also missing significant rotation players.

While Zion may top the list in terms of value, the importance of defensive stud Jose Alvarado and versatile forward Larry Nance Jr. can’t be overstated.

Frankly, without the bruising Williamson, the Pelicans offense is average at best. Consequently, New Orleans is also unable to maximize either their offensive or defensive capabilities. However, the Pelicans have demonstrated grit and toughness when facing adversity this season.

Nonetheless, “significant hope remains that [Williamson will] be healthy in time to be a late game-changer,” Amick continues. Williamson, a two-time All-Star, averages 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals this season.

It’s truly unfortunate combination of his explosiveness, physique, and physicality diminishes his durability as much it enhances his dominance. As a result, Zion has only played in 29 games this season.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $231 million extension with the Pelicans last July.