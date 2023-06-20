Zion Williamson continues to be a mainstay in headlines swirling around the NBA. All of the headlines has some like Paul Pierce forgetting how good of a player he is, to which Kevin Garnett took serious offense, via Showtime Basketball.

Kevin Garnett: "First off, Zion [Williamson] is a generational talent… M***********s was patient with [Joel] Embiid and Giannis." Paul Pierce: "I don't really agree that he's a generational talent." KG: "You're f*****g crazy." 😅 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/tdJ3WCrtfe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

“First off New Orleans calm down…Zion is a human being…he is a growing young man.. Zion is a generational talent.”

That is what Kevin Garnett had to say, to which Paul Pierce responded.

“I mean I don't really agree with he a generational talent.”

Kevin Garnett was quick to rebuttal.

“You f***ing crazy…you ain't seen nothing like this, dog.”

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce then proceed to have an animated back and forth on whether or not Zion Williamson is more athletic, or more explosive, than guys like Shawn Kemp or Charles Barkley. While Garnett is adamant that he is, Pierce is not so sure.

Either way, the point that Garnett is trying to make is that a lot of people, people within the Pelicans organization included, are awfully quick to give up on Zion after a little bit of adversity. He starts his argument by saying that patience was necessary for guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, so Zion Williamson is no different in the fact that he deserves some patience.

Garnett also highlights that in the end, Williamson is just like the rest of all human beings out there. It would be insane to expect Zion Williamson to not make mistakes in his young career as he is simply growing up, so the Pelicans in particular need to give him more time to mature. In the end, it is nice to see an NBA veteran like Kevin Garnett stand up for Zion Williamson during what has to be a tough time for the young star.