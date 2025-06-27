Kendrick Perkins had an intriguing take to share about New Orleans Pelicans draftee Derik Queen.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Queen with the 13th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft during the first round on Wednesday night. However, they sent him to New Orleans in exchange for picks, giving him a unique start to his NBA career. He comes from the Maryland Terrapins, having a successful collegiate career as he showcased his high-level skillset as a big man.

Perkins was present at Barclays Center throughout the draft coverage on Wednesday. In the aftermath of the first round, the ESPN analyst gave his thoughts on the young center's upside with a star comparison during NBA Today.

“Derik Queen has the potential upside of a [Alperen] Sengun/Baby Jokic. That's how skilled he is,” Perkins said.

What's next for Derik Queen, Pelicans

A bold take for Kendrick Perkins to make about Derik Queen, but the Pelicans certainly see star potential in him.

Queen garnered national recognition during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with the Maryland Terrapins. He notably knocked down a game-winning shot at the buzzer to lead his team to the 72-71 win over the Colorado State Rams, reaching the Sweet 16.

Queen averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 52.6% from the field, including 20% from beyond the arc, and 76.6% from the free-throw line. His efforts helped him win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award while landing on the All-Big Ten first team.

The Pelicans continue to retool their roster, especially after trading veteran guard CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole. It's clear that they are going younger with their roster as they look to make a new spark with Zion Williamson remaining their franchise player.