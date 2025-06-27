The Indiana Pacers pulled off a quietly strategic move on the second night of the NBA Draft, acquiring one of college basketball’s most polished scorers. With the 38th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Marquette guard Kam Jones as part of a trade that sent the pick to Indiana. Moments later, it was confirmed that he would be joining the Pacers’ young core.

Jones was a standout performer in the Big East. In his senior season with Marquette, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He also shot over 48 percent on the field, cementing his role as a reliable scoring threat.

His performance earned him All-Big East First Team honors and made him a finalist for the Jerry West Award, which recognizes the top shooting guard in college basketball. Jones was known not only for his ability to score but also for showing up in clutch moments. Marquette leaned on him when games got tight, and he often delivered.

What makes this move especially appealing for Indiana is how well Jones fits their system. The Pacers are built around ball movement, spacing, and high basketball IQ, and the 23-year-old guard checks every box. He is not just a scorer; he is also a capable playmaker who understands how to run an offense and keep teammates involved.

He is also effective in pick-and-roll situations. That skill will serve him well alongside Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. With Tyrese Haliburton still recovering from injury, Jones brings some much-needed depth and scoring to the backcourt rotation.

Jones’s leadership and experience add even more value. As a four-year college player, he brings maturity to a young team trying to take the next step. He knows how to play under pressure and has logged big minutes against top-tier opponents.

Defensively, Jones is still a work in progress. He averaged just over one steal per game at Marquette and has solid instincts. While he may not lock down elite NBA guards right away, his effort and discipline on that end give him a strong foundation.

Surrounded by Indiana veterans like TJ McConnell, Jones will have the right environment to improve his defense and round out his game.

The trade itself was simple. In exchange for the No. 38 overall pick, the Indiana Pacers sent the San Antonio Spurs a 2030 second-round selection originally belonging to the Sacramento Kings along with cash considerations. It was not a flashy move, but it was one that could pay off quickly.

Jones brings a mix of shooting, playmaking, and experience that few players in the second round can offer. He does not need years of development. He is ready to help now.

As he joins the Pacers’ Summer League roster, all eyes will be on his transition to the NBA. If he plays with the same poise and confidence he showed in college, Indiana may have found one of the steals of the draft.

For a team that continues to balance future growth with present-day ambition, adding Jones looks like a move that could strengthen both.