San Francisco Giants fans are not happy with manager Bob Melvin after his optimistic take following a brutal series sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins. Frustration is mounting in San Francisco as the team has struggled over the last two weeks. Perhaps the only thing that could lift Giants fans’ spirits at the moment is a Tim Lincecum update. Fortunately, we got one.

An official Tim Lincecum sighting was announced by Giants reporter Steven Rissotto on X. The franchise legend popped up in a Bay Area subreddit post. The user shared a photo of the four-time All-Star, writing, “Stepmom saw this guy and says ‘you look like Tim Lincecum!’” And the former ace reportedly responded, “Cuz I am.”

A Tim Lincecum sighting 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zEvzvSPtwZ — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tim Lincecum is still beloved by Giants fans

Lincecum was a force of nature in his early years with the Giants. He earned the nickname “The Freak” for his uncanny ability to throw upper 90s heat despite his slight build. He led the National League in strikeouts three straight seasons, from 2008-2010, topping out at an MLB-best 265 Ks in 2008.

Timmy won back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009 and, when it seemed his career was on a downturn, he threw his first no-hitter in 2013. Then he threw a second no-hitter in 2014.

And, of course, Lincecum won three World Series titles with the Giants, in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He made two starts and five appearances in the Fall Classic, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.25 ERA, 0.800 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings.

Despite his short reign as baseball’s most dominant pitcher, Lincecum holds a special place in Giants fans’ hearts. And while he’s kept a low profile since he last appeared in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, a Lincecum sighting tends to get the Bay Area fanbase excited.

And The Freak still looms large in Giants franchise history. After Robbie Ray's blazing-hot start in 2025 he became the first San Francisco pitcher to go 5-0 in the first eight starts of a season since Lincecum did it in 2010.