Memphis Grizzlies' newest guard Javon Small had a viral moment involving his grandpa after getting selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Memphis is in the middle of revamping its roster after the blockbuster trade of shooting guard Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies are looking to build an elite supporting cast around the core of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the foreseeable future, and are hoping to take that good-to-great jump. And the franchise has replaced Bane with several quality role players, including the West Virginia standout.

Small has had a long road to the NBA, and his family was justifiably emotional when hearing his name called at No. 48 overall. In particular, Javon's grandpa went viral for his reaction in a beautiful moment.

Javon Small’s grandfather was going through the motions after Javon was drafted to the Grizzlies 🥹🙌 (via @ohnohedidnt24)pic.twitter.com/DeUzooUOo4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Four years ago, the 6'3 guard was an unranked recruit out of Indianapolis who had just signed to play with East Carolina. Small played two years with the Pirates, improving each season he was with the program. The tenacious guard subsequently played the last two seasons of his college career at Big 12 schools, Oklahoma State and then West Virginia. With the Mountaineers, Small had his best year yet, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals en route to a First-team All-Big 12 selection.

The 22-year-old is a versatile backcourt player on both ends, who provides the kind of point-of-attack defense that can immediately help a team like the Grizzlies. Small will likely have to work his way up from the G League at first, but he has the upside to contribute to this roster sooner rather than later. Still, Memphis has a ton of good pros in the backcourt even with Bane gone.

In addition to Morant and Small, this roster comprises Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Scotty Pippen Jr., Luke Kennard, Cole Anthony, and No. 11 overall pick Cedric Coward. Starting small forward Jaylen Wells also has the capability of filling in at shooting guard in certain situations.

While it won't be easy for Javon to gain a rotation spot, he is used to being underestimated before. The young guard possesses the determination and grit that this franchise needs going forward. Overall, Small earned this moment on Thursday night, and his family deserves their flowers for helping him reach this point. Javon is undoubtedly ready to get to work for the Summer League.