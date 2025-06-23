The Oklahoma City Thunder have been crowned NBA champions for the first time, and Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Now, the league turns their attention to the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, as the level of uncertainty surrounding who will end up where after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are off the board is unparalleled to any other draft in recent years.

Over the last week leading up to the draft, the biggest talking point has surrounded the Philadelphia 76ers and what they plan to do with the third pick. Ace Bailey has long been the selection for Philadelphia in mock drafts around the country, but various concerns surrounding Bailey have suddenly changed the Sixers' approach.

Will Daryl Morey ultimately go with the most talented player on the board in this spot, or will the 76ers target VJ Edgecombe, who recently worked out for the team, instead? Of course, there is also the possibility that the Sixers will trade out of this spot entirely and let someone else draft Bailey.

This is truly where the NBA Draft starts, which is why every mock draft is a total roll of the dice at this point.

That is also true because of Durant being traded to Houston. As part of this deal, the Rockets relinquished the draft rights to the 10th pick. Although they will still make the selection in this spot and that draftee will wear a Rockets hat on draft night (a dumb rule the NBA needs to fix), this will be Phoenix's selection.

How does the Durant trade impact the top 10, and will Oklahoma City's title run with versatile athletes change the thinking of how teams end up drafting this year?

After previously assembling his 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0 and Mock Draft 3.5, ClutchPoints senior NBA insider Brett Siegel shares his updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft 4.0, with evaluations, projections, and intel from scouts, agents, and executives from around the league before Wednesday's draft.

1. Dallas Mavericks – SF/PF Cooper Flagg – Duke

Once the Dallas Mavericks received the first-overall pick, many began speculating whether Nico Harrison would again shift the NBA landscape with a seismic trade. That is not going to happen, as the Mavericks have already assured Flagg and those around the 18-year-old that he will be the first pick in this year's draft, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as Flagg has been the presumable first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft since he first decided to play for Duke.

Flagg has a unique blend of playmaking and scoring for a frontcourt player who can really fill any need his team needs. Many don't give Flagg the credit he deserves for being a multi-talented defender, and his scoring abilities will be utilized right away alongside Anthony Davis since Kyrie Irving is on the mend from an ACL tear.

Do not expect Flagg to be the only addition Dallas makes this offseason, as Dallas is said to be evaluating all options to improve their backcourt right away with proven, winning talent. Although he has made it clear that returning to Los Angeles is certainly an option for him this offseason to be closer to his family, league sources indicate that the Mavs are exploring ways to convince Chris Paul to sign with them in free agency.

The overall market for point guards is thin in free agency outside of Paul, Tyus Jones, and Dennis Schroder, which is why players like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Marcus Smart, and Jrue Holiday are notable guards linked to Dallas in trade discussions. Harrison and the Mavs front office will be busy after making their Flagg selection official.

2. San Antonio Spurs – PG/SG Dylan Harper – Rutgers

Like Flagg, there isn't much discussion as to who will be the second pick in this year's draft. Although the San Antonio Spurs have fielded calls from multiple teams, prominently the Philadelphia 76ers, for the second pick in this year's draft, there have been zero indications that San Antonio is looking to move this selection.

After opting not to go all-in on a Kevin Durant trade, the Spurs have continued to put faith in their philosophy of building through the draft and taking swings at the right moments, as they did by getting De'Aaron Fox at a cheap price. While many are questioning Harper's fit next to Fox and Castle, he is the ideal type of playmaking guard to lead an offense with Victor Wembanyama as the juggernaut in the frontcourt.

It would be a shock to many around the league if the Spurs suddenly took things in a different direction and sacrificed the leverage they could create for themselves by drafting Harper. If there is one team that can make a crowded backcourt work, it's definitely the Spurs — a team with a dynamic, young superstar in Wembanyama.

3. Philadelphia 76ers – SG VJ Edgecombe – Baylor

This is where the 2025 NBA Draft begins. With the draft on Wednesday, nobody knows what Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers will do. On one hand, drafting Ace Bailey makes the most sense, seeing as he is the next-best talent available on the board, but there are growing concerns throughout the league about Bailey's mentality and those in his corner, specifically his representation.

Ever since Bailey canceled his workout with the 76ers, the talk around the league has been centered around Philadelphia going with VJ Edgecombe or Tre Johnson. While the Sixers could still go with Bailey and have yet to rule him out as the potential third pick, Edgecombe makes the most sense given the better win-now path he presents.

Even so, the 76ers have kept the door open for a trade with this third pick, as Morey is truly taking his time to make a decision and fielding all offers that come his way. There could be a last-minute trade brewing here for a team looking to move up and get Bailey that takes place on the night of the NBA Draft.

Between his explosiveness off the dribble and abilities to defend multiple positions on the wing, Edgecombe could easily contribute right away for a 76ers team that has high playoff aspirations looking ahead to the 2025-26 season. Should Philadelphia opt to go with someone else, it is hard to envision Edgecombe falling past the Charlotte Hornets with the next pick.

4. Charlotte Hornets – SG/SF Ace Bailey – Rutgers

A lot of noise has been made about Kon Knueppel or Johnson being the Hornets' selection with the fourth pick. There has also been talk of the Hornets being interested in Khaman Maluach, a teammate of Knueppel and Flagg's at Duke. What Charlotte does in this fourth spot is a major mystery, and even more intrigue will be added should the 76ers opt to take Edgecombe.

With Bailey on the board and the Hornets having clear needs for scoring and stars, it would be awfully hard for them to pass on the Rutgers star's talents, regardless of the baggage that comes with taking him. Then again, there is a clear path to a trade being made here.

The Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Brooklyn Nets are all teams down a few spots with interest in Bailey. Although the Hornets are keeping their cards very close to their chest, league sources have signaled that Charlotte has actively been engaged in trade conversations with others eyeing the fourth pick.

Since the draft is taking place in Brooklyn and Bailey will be in New York City leading up to the NBA Draft, perhaps there will be a secret meeting between the two sides to hammer out a path for the Nets to draft him. This is not a firm report that this will happen, but there have been situations like this in the past between the Nets and other teams days before the draft.

It would not be surprising to see the Nets, or another team inside the top 10, move up a few spots and secure Bailey with this pick, especially since the Hornets do have multiple players they are considering.

5. Utah Jazz – SG Tre Johnson – Texas

The three names most associated with the Utah Jazz leading up to the NBA Draft are Johnson, Knueppel, and Jeremiah Fears. In recent days, Fears has been gaining a lot of traction after his second workout with Utah. Perhaps this is just a ploy by the Jazz to try and get the Wizards, who have been widely reported to want Fears, to trade up a spot.

For those draft junkies out there, you may remember Washington and Michael Winger making a similar move when they moved up from the eighth pick to the seventh pick so they could get Bilal Coulibaly in 2023. This only cost the Wizards two future second-round picks, which is likely what could happen in an offer with the Jazz.

Nonetheless, if the Jazz hold onto this pick, Johnson is the player that makes the most sense given his fit as a shooter on the wing. He is widely considered to be one of the safest picks in this year's draft, and Johnson can be a long-term building block for the Jazz, who have signaled that they won't be tanking moving forward.

Drafting Fears would supply Utah with a high-potential guard, but they already have a crowded backcourt with young pieces like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. Would adding another youthful guard that would need time to develop be beneficial? That thinking is why scouts are expecting the Jazz to decide between Johnson and Knueppel despite Utah's known interest in Fears' skills.

6. Washington Wizards – PG Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma

The Wizards like Fears, and the widespread assumption is that this is his floor in the NBA Draft unless Bailey somehow falls to them in this spot. This front office wants to build a long-term, sustainable core, and they have done so in recent drafts. Since they also own the 18th and 40th picks, there is always the possibility of the Wizards looking to make a big draft-day move, but that very likely won't involve this pick.

Jordan Poole doesn't appear to be the long-term face of Washington's backcourt, which makes having the ability to draft Fears even more attractive to the Wizards. Fears is a strong ball handler who thrives in pick-and-roll sets and isn't afraid to get the ball into the paint despite his smaller frame. Next to a big man like Alex Sarr, Fears could instantly make those around him, especially jump shooters, better than they've been.

This should be a no-brainer decision for the Wizards if Fears is on the board with the sixth pick.

7. New Orleans Pelicans – C Khaman Maluach – Duke

When Joe Dumars took over the Pelicans' front office, he made it clear that the team needed more size and frontcourt production. Even after a great rookie season from Yves Missi, New Orleans will be adding a new big man at some point. Could that happen in the NBA Draft with this seventh pick, seeing as Khaman Maluach and Derik Queen will very likely be available?

The four prospects that come up the most in conversations around the league surrounding the Pelicans are Maluach, Queen, Fears, and Bailey. While some have said the Pelicans aren't wanting to move up for Bailey, multiple league sources have confirmed that multiple members of the front office are keen on the star potential that Bailey possesses.

Where Maluach ends up is one of the biggest questions before the NBA Draft, given the vast interest existing from teams with top-10 picks. The Pelicans are said to be “huge fans” of Maluach's two-way potential, as one source stated, which makes sense given his length and athleticism that can coincide with Missi.

There has also been smoke about Queen being the Pelicans' ultimate target, which is why he is in play with this seventh pick. What the Pelicans ultimately decide to do will greatly impact decisions made by the Nets and Toronto Raptors.

8. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Kon Knueppel – Duke

Almost every top-10 prospect makes sense for the Nets since they are rebuilding and have time to devote to player development. Bailey would be the best player for Brooklyn to add, and it seems like there is a realistic path to them moving up and securing him before teams like the Jazz, Wizards, and Pelicans can think about taking the Rutgers wing.

If the Nets can swing a deal with the Hornets, as some around the league are suggesting, then Knueppel could be the obvious trade-down option for Charlotte in this spot. Even if the Nets keep the pick, Knueppel can fill some gaps alongside Cam Thomas as another versatile scoring threat with the ability to help run the offense.

Two other names to consider for the Nets are Noa Essengue and Egor Demin, who ClutchPoints has widely linked to Brooklyn since the NBA Combine in May. Demin's length and playmaking abilities make him the ideal guard for a team like the Nets to build with and not take scoring opportunities away from Thomas.

Indications around the league also point in the direction of the Nets attempting to secure a second lottery pick. Brooklyn has the 19th, 26th, and 27th selections, as well as the 36th pick in the second round to barter with. Expect the Nets to hold talks with those behind them in the lottery about potential trade-up opportunities, especially if they don't go with Demin in this spot.

9. Toronto Raptors – C Derik Queen – Maryland

Queen could go seventh to the Pelicans. He could also end up going ninth to the Raptors. The Maryland big man could also go late lottery or fall out of the lottery altogether. It is crazy how wide Queen's range is entering the NBA Draft, and it is all dependent on who ends up falling where in the top 10.

The Raptors have been fielding offers from teams interested in moving up in the top 10, as several prospects like Collin Murray-Boyles, Noa Essengue, and Thomas Sorber are viewed as potential trade-down targets for Masai Ujiri's crew. League personnel also continue to indicate that they don't see Maluach falling out of the top 10 because of Toronto's interest in him.

This is a good spot for the Raptors to be in because they will have a lot of leverage based on which players are available in this spot. The idea of addressing their frontcourt has to be at the front of Ujiri's mind entering the offseason since Jakob Poeltl and Colin Castleton are the only big men under contract for the 2025-26 season.

While Queen has work to do with his shooting and defensive positioning, his big frame and skills around the rim make him an attractive finisher to place next to Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. Do not be shocked if a team looks to trade up for Queen in this spot, as the Bulls, Pelicans, Wizards, and Portland Trail Blazers have known interest in him.

10. Phoenix Suns – PG/SG Egor Demin – BYU

The Suns were confident that they would find a trade involving Durant before the NBA Draft that would give them a valuable pick, and they achieved this in their deal with the Rockets. Phoenix now has a decision to make with the 10th pick, as this will help mold their immediate future with Devin Booker continuing to serve as the franchise's cornerstone.

Since the Durant trade, many have pointed to this pick being an obvious opportunity for the Suns to address their frontcourt, which is arguably the worst in the league at the moment. However, with Maluach and Queen off the board, new general manager Brian Gregory can focus on adding dynamic and athletic players who can wear many hats to aid Booker.

That is why Demin, Carter Bryant, and Collin Murray-Boyles have been mentioned outside of the obvious big men fans are linking to the Suns. Although Bryant can bring shooting and defensive versatility on the wing, Demin can provide the Suns with a direction for their backcourt moving forward.

Demin is an exceptional playmaker, and he could ultimately become a reliable 3-point shooting threat off the ball after consistent talk from various league personnel about his jumper looking very smooth and consistent in workouts. His 6-foot-8 frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan are ideal for the Suns. Not to mention, he comes from an NBA system already, as BYU head coach Kevin Young was the Suns' associate head coach from 2021-2024.

After devising a plan for the draft with their four picks (10, 29, 52, 59), Gregory and the Suns will turn their attention to what the future holds for Bradley Beal. If they are unable to trade the former All-Star, which seems unlikely, Phoenix will look to buy Beal out of his contract, according to Suns insider John Gambadoro.

11. Portland Trail Blazers – PG Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois

A couple of players make sense in this spot for the Portland Trail Blazers, as the team has cast a wide array of interest in multiple lottery-projected players. Kasparas Jakucionis, Asa Newell, Murray-Boyles, Demin, and Bryant are the five names most associated with Portland throughout the pre-draft process.

What makes Jakucionis the ideal pick for Portland is his overall playmaking abilities at the point guard position. He can move the ball with ease, and his size fits the mold of a player the Blazers have looked to add to their roster in recent years. The only problem with potentially drafting Jakucionis is that he isn't a polished offensive player and will need time to find his niche as a scoring option.

Jakucionis recently visited Portland over the weekend, signaling the team's interest in him over others. This is definitely a mystery spot in the draft, as Portland brought in several players expected to be available in this range for workouts during the pre-draft process and are said to have a strong interest in Carter Bryant.

Newell also had a terrific workout with the Trail Blazers, league sources said. The lengthy forward fits the mold of athletic plug-and-play talents this organization has gone after in recent drafts, and there is talk of Jerami Grant being moved this offseason. Perhaps this is a spot that the Blazers pass on guard talents available to fill out their frontcourt around Donovan Clingan.

12. Chicago Bulls – SG/SF Carter Bryant – Arizona

Queen, Demin, Bryant, and Newell are the four players associated with the Chicago Bulls the most throughout the pre-draft process. Although other intriguing names, like Noa Essengue, will be on the board when the Bulls pick, it's hard to imagine them passing on Bryant if he were up for grabs.

Bryant is a dynamic, athletic wing who did not play much at Arizona, but his speed and shooting abilities fit the Bulls' style of play. With Josh Giddey and Coby White still running Chicago's backcourt, the Bulls can add a young wing with plenty of two-way potential for growth.

However, this is a spot in the draft that the Bulls could look to move back a few spots, especially if players like Queen, Newell, and Brant aren't available. The Bulls need help in many different areas, which is why they will very likely take the best talent that is available with the 12th pick.

13. Atlanta Hawks – PF Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Although there has been some discussion and rumors about the Atlanta Hawks potentially looking to move up in the draft or leverage one of their first-round picks, that won't be the case. Atlanta is confident that they will be able to add two impactful rookies this year to complement the rising talent they have on their roster.

The Hawks must find more depth in the frontcourt at either spot in this year's draft, and there would be no better time to do so than with this 13th pick if Essengue is on the board. Essengue possesses the physicality and size of a modern-day NBA All-Star, and he fits the mold of a lengthy utility forward in the sense that he can do a little bit of everything on the floor.

This is what Atlanta needs next to Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, as Essengue fortifies the Hawks' interior. Danny Wolf, Thomas Sorber, and Joan Beringer are other big men being linked to this team by rival scouts.

14. San Antonio Spurs – C Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA)

Joan Beringer has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process over the last two weeks. His stock has gained serious momentum heading into Wednesday's draft, and the French big man has multiple suitors in the lottery, including the likes of the Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio, by all accounts, is going to be targeting frontcourt depth with their 14th pick. Finding ways to take pressure off Victor Wembanyama to carry the load offensively is going to be a point of emphasis after taking Harper second overall, and Beringer can provide the Spurs with the size and rim protection they need from a young, growing center.

At 6-foot-11 with a near 7-5 wingspan, Beringer projects to be a lengthier version of what Jarrett Allen is for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His rim-running abilities and shot-blocking prowess will be utilized right away by San Antonio. His floor appears to be the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 15th pick.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – SG Cedric Coward – Washington State

There is one player who makes the most sense for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are coming off their first championship in team history, and that's Cedric Coward.

Sam Presti made it clear after the Thunder won the title on Sunday evening that character and mentality played a massive role in his young group overcoming the odds to be the best team in the league. Throughout the pre-draft process, everyone around the league has been blown away by Coward's mentality, character, and basketball IQ as a lengthy wing whose season was cut short due to injury at Washington State.

Between his 7-foot-2 wingspan and his ability to light things up from the perimeter, Coward checks off all the boxes for being a potential star and steal in this draft. Although the Thunder already have a full roster heading into the offseason, Coward is worth moving someone for, as he could instantly become a starter for the 2024-25 NBA champions.

Coward could go anywhere from being picked in the lottery to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 17th pick, who are viewed as his floor in the NBA Draft.

16. Memphis Grizzlies – PF Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

Collin Murray-Boyles has been linked to the Raptors and Suns with the ninth and 10th picks, respectively, but there are some concerns about his overall approach on offense. This has led to some speculation that he could be available in the 13-16 region of the draft and fall out of the lottery.

The Memphis Grizzlies acquired this pick from the Orlando Magic in the Desmond Bane trade. Executive Zach Kleiman will be seeking ways to not only improve his team's depth but also add versatile talent who can impact the game in many different ways. That is the type of player Murray-Boyles is, as the advanced metrics say he is one of the most efficient players in the draft.

He is essentially a point forward who can guard almost every position and is a problem for opposing teams when he gets the ball inside the paint. While there is still a lot of room for improvement from the perimeter, Murray-Boyles is a strong athlete who provides depth and upside alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt, especially with Zach Edey out to begin the year.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – PF Asa Newell – Georgia

A lot of teams love Asa Newell's positional versatility heading into the NBA Draft. That is why teams as high as the Blazers and Bulls, with the 11th and 12th picks, respectively, hold high interest in Newell. Should he be available past the lottery, the Timberwolves make a lot of sense for the Georgia forward as a potential landing spot.

Minnesota has some questions to answer in their frontcourt, which is why Thomas Sorber is another intriguing option to consider. Newell stands out in this spot because of his plug-and-play abilities at either forward position and his ability to stretch the floor in a similar way to Naz Reid, who is entering free agency.

So many teams have been enamored by Newell's positivity throughout the pre-draft process, as he is truly ready to come in and make an impact from Day 1. As a stretch-4 with great defensive instincts, he would find a lot of success in Chris Finch's system. Keep an eye on Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, and Minnesota as the four prime destinations for Newell in the NBA Draft.

18. Washington Wizards – C Thomas Sorber – Georgetown

Multiple teams are going to have interest in trading up to the 18th pick with the Wizards, especially with players like Sorber, Danny Wolf, Nolan Traore, and Jase Richardson available. If the Wizards get Fears with their first pick, upgrading the talent around Sarr becomes a priority. That is what makes Sorber the clear option.

While he is still recovering from foot surgery he had in February, Sorber proved to be an impactful center during his freshman year at Georgetown. He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor in 24 games. Sorber is a lob threat, a rim-runner, and a productive player from the perimeter as a passer and pick-and-roll player.

Multiple teams, some in the lottery, have interest in Sorber, which leads to questions about whether he will even be available in this spot for Washington. If the Wizards don't look to upgrade their frontcourt with either Sorber or Wolf in this position of the draft, expect them to take a swing at players like Will Riley, Liam McNeeley, or Rasheer Fleming.

19. Brooklyn Nets – PG Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB)

Nolan Traore has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets for quite some time. Although another team could look to move up and secure the French guard, his style of play fits Jordi Fernandez's system, and there is a clear path for him to become the Nets' point guard of the future.

What makes Traore a special player is his size and creativity as a lead ball-handler. Traore possesses a 6-foot-8 wingspan and was once considered a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft before having an up-and-down season in France. The one area of improvement he displayed was from the perimeter, as Traore is a much better 3-point shooting threat than people give him credit for.

This pick is certainly in play to be moved by the Nets, as Sean Marks and Brooklyn's front office are looking to secure a second lottery pick.

20. Miami Heat – PG Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

The Miami Heat are said to be valuing experienced prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft that can provide an instant impact on the court rather than youthful projects with long-term upside. As a result, Walter Clayton Jr., who just led Florida to a national championship, can become the Heat's point guard next to Tyler Herro in the backcourt.

Clayton is a dynamic scorer and finisher with the ball in his hands who doesn't back down from a challenge. He may be listed at 6-foot-2, but Clayton never shies away from contact and proved to be one of the best perimeter players off the dribble in the draft when he led the Gators to a title.

After missing out on trading for Durant, Miami needs to prioritize finding scoring threats next to Herro and Bam Adebayo. Outside of Herro, the Heat don't have other lead playmakers in their backcourt, which makes Clayton a high-upside pick for Pat Riley. Clayton to Miami has gained momentum among league personnel in recent days.

21. Utah Jazz – SG/SF Will Riley – Illinois

Why would the Jazz go with another wing after taking Tre Johnson earlier? Well, Utah needs talent up and down their roster, and Will Riley offers versatility as a shooter and scorer who can play either the shooting guard or small forward positions.

The Jazz have plenty of time to spend developing their players, and Riley would benefit from being in such a system since he needs experience as a shooter on and off the ball. In time, with the right training, Riley could become an impactful two-way wing given his 6-foot-8 wingspan.

Utah holds multiple selections in this year's draft, so expect new executive Austin Ainge to be aggressive and hunt for the prospects he wants to build a future with. It is certainly not a given that the young talents in Salt Lake City will retain their current standing heading into the 2025-26 season, which is why anyone can be replaced.

22. Atlanta Hawks – SG Jase Richardson – Michigan State

Where Jase Richardson ultimately goes in the NBA Draft is a question mark right now. While Richardson definitely has lottery potential, there have been many questioning if he's truly ready to play in the NBA due to concerns about his ability to make the right decision with the ball in his hands.

At Michigan State, Richardson displayed his shooting and scoring skills as a freshman. However, he oftentimes deferred to others instead of taking charge as a lead guard. That is why some scouts are hesitant to label him as a top-20 prospect in the draft. If he falls outside of the top 20, there will be teams interested in Richardson, and the Hawks will be one of them.

Outside of Trae Young and Dyson Daniels, Atlanta doesn't have much backcourt depth. Richardson is only 19 years old, he's a strong athlete who can run in transition, and he's a strong 3-point shooter. Those traits are what the Hawks could benefit from adding late in the first round, which makes Richardson an intriguing fit for Atlanta.

The Hawks are also said to have interest in Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud and Michigan big man Danny Wolf if they were to be available in this spot.

23. New Orleans Pelicans – SG Nique Clifford – Colorado State

During the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers traded this 23rd pick to the Pelicans to retain their 2026 first-round pick, which looks like a great move for the Pacers given that Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury and is likely to miss the majority, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. Now that New Orleans owns this pick, nobody knows what to expect.

The Pelicans could obviously look to trade up, especially if they want to target Ace Bailey, but there will be impactful options available for this front office to consider. Nique Clifford is one of those talents, as the senior guard offers a lot of unique traits to a team like the Pelicans, who desperately need a do-it-all guy.

What makes Clifford special is that he can rebound, score off the dribble, defend multiple positions, and move off the ball as a cutter on offense. Dejounte Murray is still recovering from an Achilles injury, and New Orleans doesn't have much backcourt depth around CJ McCollum. That is why Clifford could immediately slide into a productive role for the Pelicans.

Clifford is expected to go anywhere from 19-26 in this year's draft.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder – PG/SG Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Nobody around the league expects the Thunder to make two selections in this year's draft. Presti is always pulling the trigger on deals during the NBA Draft, and we should expect nothing different when it comes to Oklahoma City with the 24th and 44th picks. That is why the expectation is that the Thunder will either trade this pick or use it for a draft-and-stash option.

If it's the latter, then keep a close eye on Oklahoma City adding Ben Saraf, an international guard many are sleeping on during the pre-draft process. Saraf is one of the more NBA-ready players who is still under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. In recent weeks, Saraf has gained a lot of attention with his stellar play, as he's averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor over his last 14 games.

The 6-foot-6 guard is a high-IQ player who tends to hunt for his shots in the mid-range area, which makes him an ideal guard target for the Thunder given Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's style of play. Expect multiple teams with first-round picks in the 25-30 range to explore the possibility of moving up for players like Wolf, Raynaud, and McNeeley if they are still on the board.

Would be shocked if OKC had two first-round selections. If they do, one will certainly be a draft-and-stash. If it's this spot, keep an eye on Ben Saraf and Hugo Gonzalez. Someone could easily trade up for Wolf here. Maybe Phoenix, given their late interest in him?

25. Orlando Magic – PF/C Danny Wolf – Michigan

Danny Wolf has the widest range out of any player in this draft. Some have hinted that Wolf could go as high as ninth or 10th to the Raptors or Suns, respectively. Others have signaled that Wolf isn't a top-15 player and will be available in the mid-to-late first-round range. No matter where he ends up, it's become clear that Wolf has a lot of fans, given his guard-like play for a 7-footer.

It is believed that a team will look to trade up for Wolf at some point in the middle of the first round.

The two biggest questions surrounding Wolf are about his efficiency as a shooter and the fact that he shot only 59 percent from the free-throw line at Michigan. While they are a defense-first team, the Orlando Magic have a need for more frontcourt help. Between his size and playmaking skills in the frontcourt, Wolf would be the ideal big man to utilize in deeper rotations behind Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

26. Brooklyn Nets – PF Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's

Rasheer Fleming is a prospect the Nets are targeting with one of their two late first-round picks, league sources said. What makes Fleming so unique is his 7-foot-5 wingspan, trailing only Maluach for the largest wingspan out of first-round projected prospects in ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board.

His size and defensive abilities are what make Fleming one of the more intriguing prospects for teams picking in the 20-30 region of the draft. While he still needs time to develop better handles and work on his shot selection, Fleming can make an impact right away as a defensive pest.

Both the 26th and 27th picks are in play to be moved by the Nets in a potential trade-up scenario.

27. Brooklyn Nets – SG/SF Liam McNeeley – UConn

The Nets need shooters. As they enter a new era and focus on developing young talents, they will need a guy who is dependable from the 3-point line. Liam McNeeley can be that type of player for Brooklyn, as he is said to be 100 percent healthy entering the draft after dealing with multiple injuries during his freshman year at UConn.

McNeeley enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the better shooters available in the first round. He should be able to thrive in catch-and-shoot opportunities, making him a contributing rookie. Other players like Raynaud, Saraf, Hugo Gonzalez, and Drake Powell have been on Brooklyn's radar in this region of the NBA Draft.

28. Boston Celtics – C Maxime Raynaud – Stanford

For weeks, we have been projecting the Boston Celtics to select Maxime Raynaud with the 28th pick. This still holds true, assuming he is on the board for them. Raynaud going to Boston just makes sense given his style of play, rebounding abilities, and the fact that Boston will need frontcourt help moving forward.

Kristaps Porzingis is being shopped on the open market, and there are no guarantees Al Horford will return in free agency despite there being mutual interest from both parties. Raynaud can stretch the floor at the center position, and he shot 34.7 percent from 3-point range this past season at Stanford. He was also the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game on the season.

The Celtics are open for business this offseason, as Brad Stevens will be evaluating all options on the table. This will be a reset year for Boston, which is why owning the 28th and 32nd picks is advantageous to them in terms of developing depth at a cheap price.

29. Phoenix Suns – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

If they do not go for a center with the 10th pick in the draft, the Suns will need to do so late in the first round. Along with having interest in Danny Wolf, the Suns are also said to be eyeing Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 stretch big man who shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range this year at Creighton.

Although the Suns are high on Oso Ighodaro, he is not ready to be a full-time starting center in the NBA. Kalkbrenner is, and he can make an impact right away as a shot-blocker as well. Expect Phoenix to shop this pick around and see if there is a path to leveraging it with one of their two second-round picks in an attempt to move up in the first round.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – SF/PF Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

Nobody really knows what the Los Angeles Clippers are going to do with their first-round pick. The Clippers are always a wild card when it comes to the draft, as it truly seems like they make their decisions on the spot, which is why they oftentimes end up with surprise selections.

This year, if Noah Penda is available, he is the player that makes the most sense for LA. Penda has been a big factor for his club, LeMans, in France over the last few weeks, as he's displayed his scoring prowess from the perimeter and rebounding abilities.

The Frenchman is one of the higher IQ players available, and he could help be a stabilizer at either forward position in a similar way to Nicolas Batum, who is entering the final year of his career. Los Angeles is currently exploring the market for immediate upgrades alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which has many questioning Norman Powell's future entering the final year of his contract.

2025 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Picks No. 31-59 (Second Round)

31. Minnesota Timberwolves – SF/PF Adou Thiero – Arkansas

Defense has been the Timberwolves' calling card in recent seasons, leading to their postseason success. Adou Thiero has a 7-foot wingspan and stood out at Arkansas with his ability to alter shots as a help-side defender while also disrupting passing lanes. If he can figure things out as a consistent shooter on the wing, Thiero could end up being a steal for Minnesota.

32. Boston Celtics – SG Drake Powell – North Carolina

Some say Drake Powell has lottery potential due to the glimpses of two-way abilities he displayed at North Carolina, along with his 3-point shooting numbers. But the problem some have with the 19-year-old is that he hasn't played enough to enter the league and not be someone who has to earn his stripes through the G League. Boston would be the ideal landing spot for Powell, as his athleticism could be utilized right away on the wing in a similar way to how the Celtics used Jaylen Brown as a rookie in 2016.

33. Charlotte Hornets – SG Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga AC)

Hugo Gonzalez possesses the potential to be a two-way factor in time. While he has not had the most productive season with Real Madrid, he is a lengthy shooting guard who tends to find open space on offense as a cutter off the ball. On defense, he can draw the assignment of multiple positions and find success because of his lateral movement and understanding of where to be on the court. The Hornets need off-the-ball production next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

34. Charlotte Hornets – C Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State

Yanic Konan Niederhauser has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process, and he's even drawing some consideration from teams with late first-round picks due to his rim-running and high-flying abilities. Niederhauser possesses a large frame with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and always plays well above the rim as a pick-and-roll finisher. He would go to Charlotte as a young, unpolished big man who would ultimately become Mark Williams' replacement, as the former first-round pick continues to be brought up in trade rumors.

35. Philadelphia 76ers – PF/C Johni Broome – Auburn

The 76ers need frontcourt help. Joel Embiid's injury history continues to be a concern, and the Sixers could wind up losing both Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele this offseason. That is why Johni Broome is an option for Philadelphia early in the second round.

Broome was one of the best performers in the college ranks this season at Auburn, and he does his dirty work in the paint as a low-post scorer and efficient rebounder. In time, he should become a reliable pick-and-pop threat playing off guards like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

36. Brooklyn Nets – C Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Double Star Eagles – CBA)

The Nets are building for the future in this draft. Adding frontcourt players will be a point of emphasis given Nic Claxton's uncertain future, and Hansen Yang has flown up big boards throughout the pre-draft process. Yang is a terrific rebounder who possesses great footwork in the low post, but he will need to work on his defensive awareness and positioning before contributing in a serious manner. Brooklyn has time to spend developing a player like Yang.

37. Detroit Pistons – SG Chaz Lanier – Tennessee

Chaz Lanier enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most NBA-ready players due to his 3-and-D presence on the wing, and he is drawing comparisons to Luguentz Dort among some scouts due to his defensive toughness. The Detroit Pistons took a big step forward this season due to their defensive toughness, which makes Lanier an excellent fit for added depth behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

38. San Antonio Spurs – SG Kobe Sanders – Nevada

You never know what to expect from the Spurs in the NBA Draft, especially in the second round, where they tend to go after guys they really like instead of the best available. That could fit the description for Kobe Sanders this year, a player many are sleeping on who worked out for the Spurs. Sanders has the size and length on the wing to do a lot of different things in San Antonio, and they could mold him into whatever they want.

Most importantly, Sanders has a high understanding of where to be on offense and defense. He is also a very unselfish player, which fits the Spurs' culture perfectly.

39. Toronto Raptors – SF Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL)

The Australian forward can do a little bit of everything, and he proved to be a great off-ball threat on offense in the NBL this year. Alex Toohey makes up for his lack of athleticism with his mid-range game and overall IQ by making the right passes and plays on the floor. Toronto needs versatile options on the wing, and Toohey can do a little bit of everything to help mold the Raptors' immediate future.

40. Washington Wizards – PF/C Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA)

In this spot, the Wizards can draft for upside in their frontcourt. Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6-foot-11, Markovic can be a 40-percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table.

41. Golden State Warriors – PG/SG Kam Jones – Marquette

The Golden State Warriors have found a lot of success drafting in the second round over the last few years. Once again, they should be able to find productive depth with the 41st pick. Kam Jones was one of the best offensive players in the NCAA this past year, and he would supply the Warriors with viable, reliable depth in their backcourt behind Stephen Curry.

Jones could theoretically fill the void that Golden State has been looking to fill since trading Jordan Poole in 2023. After all, Jones can play with or without the ball in his hands, and he averaged 19.2 points per game at Marquette this past year while also averaging 5.9 assists.

42. Sacramento Kings – PG Tyrese Proctor – Duke

After spending extra years at Duke, Tyrese Proctor enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a skilled guard with the potential to be a playmaker off the ball due to his increased shooting numbers. Proctor was one of the best point guards in the NCAA this past year, averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in Duke's Cooper Flagg-led offense.

The Sacramento Kings desperately need help in the backcourt, and Proctor can contribute in many different ways as a combo guard. His high IQ and understanding of how to play his position make Proctor an immediate contributor in Sacramento. It is worth noting that the Kings are actively seeking ways to acquire a first-round pick in this year's draft.

43. Utah Jazz – C Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL)

Rocco Zikarsky is rising on draft boards and being discussed more due to his near-7-foot-5 wingspan. In the NBA, Zikarsky will be an avid shot blocker and a potential defensive anchor. On offense, his size and frame will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets, as he has the strength to outmuscle his opponents in the paint. The Jazz could add Zikarsky as a security blanket behind Kessler, who will again hear his name in trade talks this summer.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder – SG Sion James – Duke

Sion James was the most underappreciated Duke player this season. Flagg, Maluach, and Knueppel were the stars of the team, but James was the veteran leader who set the tone for the Blue Devils' elite defense. Along with being a strong defender, James was one of the more reliable 3-point shooting threats in college this past year. Many have compared James to the type of player Luguentz Dort is now, so why not add another talent like this if you are Sam Presti and the Thunder?

45. Chicago Bulls – C Vladislav Goldin – Michigan

With Nikola Vucevic entering the final year of his contract, the Bulls are going to need a plan in their frontcourt. Vladislav Goldin proved to be one of the better rim protectors in the NCAA this past season and is an efficient finisher in the paint on offense. He projects to fit the mold of a player like Ivica Zubac in the NBA, which presents an opportunity for a team like the Bulls in the middle of the second round.

46. Orlando Magic – SG Alijah Martin – Florida

Alijah Martin helped lead FAU to the Final Four in 2023, and he did so again this year with Florida, ultimately winning a national championship. The 23-year-old is an accomplished guard who tends to play well above his 6-foot-2 stature and gives it his all on defense. Not only would the Magic expand on their defensive talent by adding Martin, but they'd also add a fan favorite since he would remain in Gatorland.

47. Milwaukee Bucks – SG Koby Brea – Kentucky

Koby Brea is no doubt the most underrated shooter in this draft class. He shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range this past year at Kentucky and always tends to play with a chip on his shoulder due to constantly being overlooked.

“A lot of times people see me as a shooter, but I feel like this year, I've been able to really use shot fakes to just put the defense on their heels and then not just create for myself, but create for others too when the opportunity presents itself,” Brea told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly in an exclusive interview.

The Milwaukee Bucks simply need talent and reliable shooting options on the wing to play next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brea would thrive in catch-and-shoot opportunities as a go-to shooter off Doc Rivers' bench.

48. Memphis Grizzlies – SG/SF John Tonje – Wisconsin

John Tonje is an older prospect at 24 years old, but he is a proven scorer and shooter on the wing. He is also capable of putting the ball on the floor, getting to his spot, and knocking down jumpers. The Grizzlies are prioritizing athletes and players who can impact the game in different ways. Tonje fits the mold of experienced options Memphis tends to target in the second round of the NBA Draft.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – SG/SF Jamir Watkins – Florida State

Jamir Watkins really helped himself in Chicago at the NBA Combine, displaying his shooting abilities and defensive versatility. These are two things Watkins struggled with at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which is why scouts are impressed with his development. The Cleveland Cavaliers are said to have an interest in Watkins, and there could be a clear path to him seeing some time on the wing as a 6-foot-5 swingman with nearly a 7-foot wingspan.

50. New York Knicks – SG/SF Dink Pate – USA (G League – Mexico City Capitanes)

Do the New York Knicks take a more established prospect in the second round, or will they look to the future and try to capitalize on overlooked potential with a player like Dink Pate? The 19-year-old is taking a chance on himself by remaining in the draft, but he is far from a finished product. However, Pate is an explosive athlete who can be a factor when it comes to running in transition. There are definitely aspects of his game that would be intriguing to a team like the Knicks, who are always hungry for length and athleticism on the wing.

51. Los Angeles Clippers – PF/C Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL)

Since the Clippers don't have depth behind Zubac, it makes sense to target a player like Izan Almansa. After withdrawing from the 2024 NBA Draft, Almansa spent this past year in the NBL, where he improved his efficiency around the rim and stood out as a defensive frontcourt piece. Being able to develop and learn from Zubac, who was a raw big man in his own right entering the league, would do wonders for Almansa's journey.

52. Phoenix Suns – PF Eric Dixon – Villanova

Eric Dixon led the NCAA in scoring this past season at 23.3 points per game. He is not the best athlete, and many are questioning his defensive fit, but Dixon has nearly a 7-foot wingspan and is a great 3-point shooter. That is what makes him a scoring forward the Suns can turn to in their second unit, especially since they don't have much depth at the forward positions.

53. Utah Jazz – PG/SG Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest

The Jazz will look to add some backcourt talent in this year's draft. While they could do so as high as the 5th pick, Utah will have options in the second round. Hunter Sallis fits the mold of a lengthy combo guard with defensive potential that could be a factor as a primary ball handler next to Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier long-term. His ability to create scoring opportunities off the dribble is why the Jazz are interested in him.

54. Indiana Pacers – PG Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga

There would be no better story than the Pacers selecting Ryan Nembhard, Andrew's brother, in the second round of this year's draft. Now that Haliburton is out indefinitely with an Achilles injury, it makes even more sense to grab a point guard in the NBA Draft. Ryan Nembhard is an excellent passer and facilitator who shares the high basketball IQ trait with his brother. He may not be the best athlete nor the size of a modern-day point guard, but neither is TJ McConnell, and look how he has turned out.

55. Los Angeles Lakers – C Amari Williams – Kentucky

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new frontcourt addition for Luka Doncic to run pick-and-roll sets with. Amari Williams can play well above the rim, and he is a lot more elusive than many give him credit for, as he got up and down the floor for Kentucky this season in transition. What more do the Lakers need than a 6-foot-11 center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan?

56. Memphis Grizzlies – SG RJ Luis – St. John's

At St. John's, RJ Luis Jr. made a name for himself as a defensive talent who can guard multiple positions. The Grizzlies love these types of players who give it their all on the wing defensively, creating a clear path for Luis to see minutes left behind by Desmond Bane. This would be a great fit for the 22-year-old, as he could contribute right away as a scrappy two-way player in Memphis.

57. Orlando Magic – SG/SF Brice Williams – Nebraska

Brice Williams proved to be an efficient 3-point shooting threat at Nebraska who can also put the ball on the floor and hunt his shots. This past season, he averaged 20.4 points per game while shooting 37.0 percent from 3-point range. Williams would provide the Magic with another lengthy swingman to operate with, and he could provide depth as a versatile player with his 6-foot-11 wingspan after the team traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers – PF Grant Nelson – Alabama

Cleveland not only needs shooters and versatile defenders on the wing, but they also need some frontcourt depth behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. While he is not the best athlete, Grant Nelson is a 6-foot-10 forward who is comfortable putting the ball on the floor and making plays. Defensively, he proved to be able to switch and hold his own against faster, smaller guards in college, and he should be able to do the same at the NBA level.

The Cavs would likely utilize Nelson in a similar way to how they integrated Dean Wade and Georges Niang into their system through the years.

59. Phoenix Suns – PG Mark Sears – Alabama

Mark Sears is the best win-now talent on the board in this spot for the Suns. The Alabama product could provide more stability and playmaking in a backcourt behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green, plus he is an up-tempo guard that fits the mold of fast-paced players Jordan Ott wants in his system. Many have made the comparison of Sears to Jalen Brunson, which is why this would be a smart, safe pick for Phoenix to end the draft.