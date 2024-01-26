The New Orleans Pelicans are making some changes but key reserves like Naji Marshall have no problems changing roles.

Third-year head coach Willie Green is getting ‘artistic' with the rotations a few weeks before the New Orleans Pelicans split for the NBA All-Star break. Switching up what is working for a team 26-18 squad sitting tied for fifth place could ruffle some feathers in some locker rooms. Not in the Smoothie King Center though. Even with the role changes and minutes crunch, key reserve Naji Marshall voiced his approval of the team's approach over the last few games.

Marshall, at 39% from beyond the arc, is all-in with Green's team-wide directive to take more three-pointers. The Pelicans have gotten up over 40 attempts in each of the last three games, with two blowout wins as a result. The loss to the Phoenix Suns was a blip, a fluke on the schedule according to Green. Some nights shots just do not fall. That does not mean New Orleans should shy away from the strategy.

Asked about sticking with the current game plan, Marshall was emphatic.

“Right now at this point, I definitely do (think we should). We're sharing the ball, trusting our teammates, and we're making it easier on those guys by knocking down shots. I like this style of basketball. It's led us to some victories and I hope we keep it up.”

Zion Williamson is putting in extra work and it's playing a big part in getting the team open looks.

“(Williamson) attracts the whole defense, coaches, everybody so it's a beautiful thing to see. We get time to shoot open shots and it's really paying off so I love it…” Marshall boasted. “People sleeping on him nationally. Zion is an amazing player and kind of seeing what he is doing this season, he's got so many aspects to his game. They take the paint away, he shares (the ball) with his team. Every year is better and better. So definitely slept on.”

Why the changes are working is no secret, it's the work put in months ago when no one was looking. The guys in that no-cameras-allowed gym now trust each other when the world is watching.

“I think it's guys trusting each other, trusting each other being ready to knock down open shots. It's just a beautiful thing to see. I remember coming in here earlier in the year and telling you all the things we were working on. Now you see it come to light…,” Marshall explained. “Credit the development. This group has been together almost two and a half years so I think it's all just coming together. The time we put in, the work, all that's starting to come together.”

Naji Marshall mindful of role, Pelicans' minutes crunch

A fully healthy roster has led to tough decisions for Green and fewer minutes for fan favorites like Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado. Alvarado has logged just 13 minutes over the past four games. Some of Marshall's minutes have been getting reallocated as well. No worries though, not for an unselfish team that has stuck together over the years.

“It's all good. We all understand this is a deep team and it could be anybody's night any given night,” Marshall stated. “We all understand and (Green) makes it easy for us. We make it easy for him by just understanding…Everyone has a time you know but until that time comes you got to do what you've got to do. We are all happy for one another so no matter whose opportunity or time it is, we going to get caught up in their moment that it is hard to think about yourself.”

Alvarado is the epitome of selflessness according to the Xavier alum. Everyone in the locker room is happy for the opportunity to just be a part of the process.

“That's one of the people I'm talking about,” Marshall said of Alvarado. “It seems like he doesn't even worry about himself. He's so invested into the team and we're all so close it's hard to be that way. He stands out and is totally unselfish. We all want the best for each other.”

Marshall is not worried about a few minutes here are there. With his passing and shooting improvements, he is in line for a decent raise this summer in free agency either way at this point. The most important part is winning and showing flexibility in supporting Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Making NBA Playoffs history now is more important than the extra million or so coming later this summer.

“It's amazing. Those two young guys take a lot of criticism and for them to be able to continue to come together and get better is amazing to see. I'm just proud of them honestly for real,” Marshall said in complimenting the Pelicans' All-Stars. “I think we match up well against any team, to be honest. We can score with anyone, we can defend. I like our chances against anybody.”

The Pelicans are now top 10 in offense and defense using the new game plan. Marshall's endorsement is just one more reason for Big Easy basketball fans to be excited about the second half of the season.