SAN FRANCISCO– Monique Akoa Makani might not get the glitz and glamour that her teammates do. However, the Phoenix Mercury rookie has been a constant throughout the entire season.

Tuesday marked the first time she came off the bench after starting every game. Following a knee issue that kept her sidelined for Sunday's contest, it felt to be more of a precaution.

Still, the first 20 minutes of basketball didn't look good for her and Phoenix against the Golden State Valkyries.

Even in the 3:57 of time Akoa Makani played in the first half, it felt lackluster. Regardless, the Mercury knew that the old Mo would come back.

The one fighting ball screens, being at the point of attack, as well as communicating and getting the defense set. Someone who saw that for the entire fourth quarter was Kahleah Copper.

She saw Akoa Makani play the entire fourth quarter, in which the Mercury outscored the Valkyries, 30-18. Despite only scoring six points, her defense carried, and Copper touched more on it postgame.

“I think Mo did an incredible job. We challenged her in the fourth to guard, and she fought over ball screens. She got in passing lanes; she disrupted their offense. She did an incredible job, taking me off the ball, and she just guarded,” Copper said. “Like she guarded, she made it so easy for everyone else around her.

“She was able to, at the point of attack, guard so we wouldn't have to be in rotation. She's been incredible for us defensively all year, and I think we really needed that. Like we said, if we can have everybody contribute, but really on the defensive end, it's going be big time, especially down the stretch.”

Monique Akoa Makani was the Mercury's X-factor vs Valkyries

Her main assignment, Veronica Burton, got the best of her in the first half, or even the first three quarters. The latter had a double-double, and was dicing the Phoenix defense apart.

Once the tail-end of the third and the fourth began, it felt like a different atmosphere. Burton went 1-3 in that quarter, but was draped by Akoa Makani.

It was something head coach Nate Tibbetts knew would happen. It was simply a matter of when. While there wasn't much of a rhythm, he knew he needed to give Akoa Makani an opportunity to make something happen.

“In the first half, when she came in, she wasn't playing at the level that she needed to,” Tibbetts said. “She had missed a game, so I didn't know where her rhythm was.

“I wanted to give her a second chance in the second half. That's the Mo that we know. That's the Mo that we need. She sets the tone with our defense when she competes at that level.”

Mercury had an elite defense vs Valkyries in second half

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) gets fouled by Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
© Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After giving up 59 points in the first half, Tuesday's game was definitely a tale of two halves. They allowed only a combined 32 points in the final two frames.

For instance, Golden State had 31 points in the first quarter alone.

The Mercury need to get back to those defensive principles, and something they'll need to have against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Tibbetts called the first half 'embarrassing' and didn't seem too pleased when talking about it.

However, they will have a much taller task facing the Aces and A'ja Wilson. Either way, Akoa Makani's presence proves her value, especially on the defensive side.

She could be the X-factor to help the Mercury build on those consistent habits.

