Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup.

Tempers flared once again in their Friday matchup as Zion Williamson threw down a dunk contest-worthy 360 windmill just as the clock was expiring. That ignited a fracas with CP3 and Alvarado right at the center of it all.

What’s gone viral after the contest is Chris Paul’s attempted elbow at Jose Alvarado, which was clearly in frustration after Zion’s dunk and with malice to hurt Alvarado.

Alvarado was a fitting adversary during their 1-8 matchup in the playoffs last season, with the Pelicans the clear underdogs against the top-seeded Suns. But so far this season, the Pels have been on par with their former tormentors and have since surpassed them after going 2-0 in their quick 2-game series.

The Pelicans hold the West’s top spot now despite the fact they haven’t had Brandon Ingram healthy for a good chunk of the season. That’s got to sting a little bit for Chris Paul, whose Suns were just shown up by the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks earlier in the week.

With the way the West is unfolding, there’s a decent chance that the Pelicans take on the Suns once more come postseason time in what will likely be a battle of equals rather than a David vs. Goliath bout. Expect more Chris Paul-Jose Alvarado fireworks to fly when that happens.