The New Orleans Pelicans are ready for pre-season action but some piece of training camp equipment needs attention soon thanks to one rookie big man. Yves Missi has been breaking rims and bothering veterans, in a good way, during Pelicans training camp at Belmont University. The 20-year-old Cameroonian international caused a holdup in practice after a highlight dunk but has been all ears while on the sidelines.

Missi reeled off some training camp tidbits before the Pelicans packed up for the trip back to New Orleans.

“(Pelicans training camp) was great,” Yves began. “I mean, I'm the new guy and the youngest so I just need to learn from everyone and just try to understand how to play the (NBA) game. Learn the approach.”

As for what Missi, a Big 12 All-Defense selection as a freshman, will be working on most as the 2024-25 NBA season ramps up?

“Keep finishing through contact,” shared Missi. “It does not matter who is down there, just try to dunk the ball. Finish strong. I think there were a couple of days I missed layups. Now I'm just trying to dunk it all the time.”

Pelicans don't mind Yves Missi's messes

Missi's most talked about highlight in training camp was a possible headache for the Belmont Univeristy equipment manager. The rim was bent and left tilted sideways after one savage dunk by the rookie big man out of Baylor. Missi was asked about the Pelicans needing to perhaps purchase new rims for the respective practice facilities.

“It already happened at Baylor,” Missi admitted. “Let's just say that.”

Missi is already constantly picking the brains of veterans as well. Daniel Theis got an earful of inquiries just about screens in the pick and roll, for example.

“(Theis) is telling me how to set screens with angles,” Missi replied, “and how to read screens in the pick and roll generally.”

Missi does not mind sharing the floor with other big men, even if that's not exactly how things will play out in the regular season. The reps now will help when it comes to playing with Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson later though.

“It's just a matter of creating space,” Missi stated.

Missi created 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks worth of value for Baylor in just over 22 minutes per game. Willie Green had a simple, straightforward message for the 7-footer.

“For Yves, (it's about) just coming in and competing,” Green shared. “Block every shot that you can. I don't care where you are on the floor, if you can go get it, go get it. Rebound the ball, screen, dive, finish — things that we've talked to him about. Thus far, he is doing it. He is pretty impressive.”