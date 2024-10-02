The New Orleans Pelicans are in Nashville knocking off some rust during training camp but it did not take long for an out-for-vengeance Zion Williamson to get asked about his shot selection.

Williamson's dunk-contest confidence in carrying the Pelicans cannot be denied. Other options have been off the table though, to much chagrin amongst the coaching staff. Opposing teams have been building walls around the restricted area almost daring Williamson to make something work from the midrange.

Well, defenders can expect a heavier dose of those shots now that Williamson is feeling more comfortable with the results of shots other than dunks.

“I feel pretty comfortable in the midrange right now,” Williamson shared. “Threes is one of those, I'm a capable three-point shooter. But my mind is so used to getting the best shot, attacking the basket, but I'm going to work in the middie for sure.”

Hearing that it was easy for everyone to put a finger on the problem. Williamson is working through more of a mental block than a physical challenge at this point. The 24-year-old is realizing there is still room to grow, and grace must be given as part of the process.

“It's telling myself it is okay to miss,” Williamson said. “That's always been my mental hurdle ever since college. And when I miss I don't want to feel like I'm just forcing up shots. I feel like once I get past that, which I feel like I am, but once I'm fully past it, I'll be alright. I don't want to feel like I am kind of settling and taking the shots the defense wants me to take. But if it's a shot I wanted, I'm fine with it.”

Pelicans' Zion Williamson walks Great Wall of China

Williamson got to check off a bucket list experience walking the Great Wall of China. Getting that mental right was easy at the next step as well. China's streetball Holy Ground was beyond “dope” according to the Duke alum.

“(Visiting China) was surreal. Dope. Lifechanging. All of the above. Especially being able to go to the Great Wall. Seeing something like that, I still cannot even fathom it. It was amazing to witness and walk the Great Wall of China. And then going to the Dongdan Court in Bejing, seeing their version of streetball and that basketball culture, it was dope. Seeing basketball culture across the world was a dope experience.”

Fans of the Pelicans will get only one NBA Preseason experience before Williamson welcomes Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls to the Big Easy. The Orlando Magic visit the Crescent City on October 7 to break the champagne glass on the 2024-25 NBA season. Williamson might fire up a few attempts from outside of the paint but should be limited to save energy for the regular season.

That's when the Pelicans will need Williamson's best shots.