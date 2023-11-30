Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III could be prepared to make his season debut on Friday against the Spurs following left knee surgery.

The New Orleans Pelicans are close to having their full rotation healthy for the first time all season with Trey Murphy III on the mend from meniscus surgery in his left knee. Originally said to be out 10-to-12 weeks when he underwent partial meniscus surgery in September, Murphy has been progressing well and could be prepared to make his season debut sooner than expected.

After missing Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Murphy could be ready to play and make his season debut on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Will Guillory.

League sources had told ClutchPoints shortly before The Athletic's report that Murphy has been working hard towards his return and that the team is hopeful the young forward can return within the week. Murphy has made a lot of progress during workouts and practice, which is why many in the organization believe he is ready to return in some capacity.

When Murphy does return to the court, it is expected that he will face a minutes restriction as he continues to work on his conditioning and strength in practice. Without Murphy, the Pelicans have gone 10-9, recently picking up a 10-point victory over the Sixers on Wednesday night in New Orleans.

Last season proved to be a breakout year for Murphy amid all the injury concerns the Pelicans had to deal with. In 79 games, 65 of which he started, the 23-year-old averaged 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while shooting40.6 percent from three-point range. A valuable perimeter shooter on the wing, Murphy's presence will surely open up the Pelicans' offense for Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to have more one-on-one matchups.

The Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries to begin the 2023-24 season, as Williamson, Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, and Larry Nance Jr. have all joined Murphy throughout the weeks on the team's injury report. In fact, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is the only player on the roster to have played in all 19 games this season.

Should Trey Murphy III make his debut on Friday against the Spurs, the Pelicans will all of their key scoring weapons available for the first time in a while. Capable of making a run to the top of the Western Conference standings, New Orleans is looking to prove that they can contend for home-court advantage in the playoffs.