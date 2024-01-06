Willie Green clears the air on Zion Williamson's injury

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans were overrun by the Los Angeles Clippers in a lopsided blowout that saw Zion Williamson suddenly leaving the floor early in the third quarter. He sat out most of the second half, which left spectators and analysts alike wondering why the forward wouldn't return to the floor. The Pelicans later on disclosed that Williamson was dealing with a right leg contusion.

After the game, Pelicans head coach Willie Green cleared the air, saying that he thinks Williamson sustained the injury before halftime. The forward tried playing through the pain but was eventually unable to, taking himself out of the game, as per The Bird Writes' Oleh Kosel.

Additionally, as per Green, Williamson said his leg “just wasn't right”, which is why he sat out to avoid worsening the contusion. (via Clutchpoints' Chris Dodson)

The Pelicans struggle against the Clippers

Williamson finished the game with 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting, to go with six rebounds in just 19 minutes of playing time. It was a sign of bad things to come for the Pelicans, who were already down at the half by 15.

With Williamson unavailable for the rest of the game, the Clippers continued the damage, ballooning the lead to 24 points as the third quarter came to a close. With seven minutes left in the final period, the Pelicans were down by 31, 101-70.

The Clippers cruised to victory behind Paul George's 24 points and seven rebounds. Kawhi Leonard followed with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds.

For the Pelicans, five players scored in double figures, but no one was individually able to produce more than 13 points. Center Jonas Valanciunas finished the game with a double-double (13 points and 11 rebounds).

For now, the New Orleans fandom waits for more updates on Zion Williamson in hopes that his injury isn't too serious.