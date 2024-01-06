Zion Williamson left in the third quarter of the game and didn't return...

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was ruled out for the rest of their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday after sustaining a leg injury late in the game.

Williamson surprisingly left the floor a few minutes into the third quarter of the game. Later on, the Pelicans confirmed that he's dealing with a right leg contusion, forcing him to sit out the remainder of the contest.

It's unknown when exactly Zion Williamson sustained the injury. He played for roughly 20 minutes prior to his exit, putting up 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. He struggled shooting from the floor, though, making just three of his nine attempts in the contest.

The Pelicans were also down, 56-41, at halftime. When Williamson left, New Orleans was down 66-49.

The severity of Williamson's injury has yet to be revealed, but fans should know more in the upcoming days as the Pelicans conduct more tests and observe Williamson's status.

Sure enough, a potential Williamson absence would be brutal for the Pels, especially since they have a tough schedule moving forward. In their next five games, they'll play three teams with a winning record–Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks (twice)–as well as an equally dangerous squad in the Golden State Warriors.

Williamson is the Pelicans' second-leading scorer at 22.1, just a few ticks behind top-scorer Brandon Ingram who's at 22.8 points a night. It's hard to replace Zion, however, especially since he's in the Top 3 on the team in rebounds and assists. His presence alone also makes them such a huge threat.