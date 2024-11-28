The New Orleans Pelicans got embarrassed in Dejounte Murray's return versus the Toronto Raptors, leading to a cascade of boos from the Smoothie King Center fans. The most loyal among the Big Easy basketball community have been needing something to celebrate ever since Jrue Holiday hovered over a floored Portland Trail Blazers player in the NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, Willie Green's group is facing calamity to close out 2024 given Zion Williamson's ‘January' timeline.

Murray was tired of hearing excuses after just one game back with the team.

“It’s not really about the loss, [but] how we lost in front of our fans,” Murray explained. “Like, even the fans booing, I mean, what would you do if you were a fan paying your money? You want to come to watch a competitive basketball game, especially from your home team. So, they have all the right to say what they want and feel how they feel. They deserve a better game…This game was embarrassing. You don't want these bad habits to build.”

Now the Pelicans will spend Thanksgiving Day doing the first leg of travel to start a three-game road trip. An NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Black Friday tips off the weekend, which ends in a Sunday (December 1) afternoon Madison Square Garden date with the New York Knicks. Zion Williamson's desire to perform in basketball's mecca will have to wait though.

New Orleans will meet up with the Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 2) less than 24 hours after departing the Big Apple. Coming home to face the Phoenix Suns (Dec. 5) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Dec. 8) will be no picnic for the Pelicans. The flight to see the scrappy San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 9) should be relatively quiet as the players catch some shut-eye.

However, Green's seat might be getting warm as the coaching staff runs over scouting reports on Victor Wembanyama. Jetting over and being a problem for the scorching-hot Houston Rockets (Dec. 19) will require most of the team to suit up instead of remaining on the injury report with load management/rest designations. The Pelicans will be past counting moral victories at this point.

The Pelicans were gifted coal from the NBA's schedule-makers as New Orleans has a five-game homestand to wrap up 2024. Fans are already booing and it is hard for any moneyline better to see a win given the current roster's chemistry. The Knicks (Dec. 21), Denver Nuggets (Dec. 22), Rockets (Dec. 26), Grizzlies (Dec. 27), and Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 30) hit the Big Easy before New Year's Eve.

It's hard to see the Pelicans being favored in more than five games before 2025's first fireworks are shot off. New Orleans has only four wins all season. Willie Green will have to get more than expected out of a patchwork squad to avoid calamity in the Crescent City.