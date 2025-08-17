During their second preseason outing, while pulling off a 22-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers suffered another setback to their roster as Dominick Puni went down with a knee injury, raising alarms along the offensive line. The starting right guard was injured in the first quarter during an extra-point attempt and was ruled out almost immediately.

The injury comes at a difficult time for the 49ers’ offensive line, with left guard Ben Bartch also sidelined due to an elbow issue. San Francisco turned to Nick Zakelj to fill in for Puni, though he has struggled in both training camp and preseason. Losing both starting guards could create serious problems protecting quarterback Brock Purdy, especially with a Week 1 matchup against Seattle’s strong defensive front on the horizon.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained after the game that Puni may be dealing with a PCL injury. He also confirmed that running backs Patrick Taylor and Corey Kiner were hurt: Taylor suffered a dislocated shoulder and Kiner sustained a high ankle sprain. All three players are expected to miss multiple weeks.

Article Continues Below

Puni, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, quickly emerged as one of the 49ers’ top linemen behind All-Pro Trent Williams. After injuries to Spencer Burford and John Feliciano last season, he stepped in as a starter and became a reliable presence during the first half of his rookie campaign. Though his performance dipped late in the year, Puni was projected to be a key piece of the interior line heading into 2025.

The running back depth has also taken a hit. With Christian McCaffrey sitting out as a precaution and rookies Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James sidelined, San Francisco may have to lean on Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Jeff Wilson to finish the preseason. Taylor and Kiner were expected to provide depth, but their injuries now leave the group thin. The front office has shown a willingness to make quick roster moves this summer, so additional signings could be on the way.

These setbacks highlight the 49ers’ health issues just weeks before the start of the regular season. The offensive line remains a major concern, and the backfield rotation is weakened, increasing pressure on Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to act quickly.