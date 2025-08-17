Following two valiant yet ultimately unsuccessful playoff appearances, the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025-26 NFL season with a profound sense of urgency. They traded for three-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and upgraded their run defense by signing Poona Ford, doing their best to gain ground on the Philadelphia Eagles and the other title contenders who may be ahead of them. But this blueprint is contingent on one thing: Matthew Stafford must play.

While no one will doubt the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's toughness, he is currently working through an aggravated disk in his back. Stafford has yet to practice during training camp but has logged a couple of workouts this summer. Apparently, the team did not wish to divulge any information regarding his latest session, which was scheduled for Saturday.

“Asked to confirm whether QB Matthew Stafford worked out as scheduled, a Rams official declined to comment and said {head} coach Sean McVay would address the situation on Monday,” Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reported on X.

Perhaps the Rams are more comfortable waiting for McVay to speak on the issue, but by choosing not to reveal any info regarding the workout, the team has given fans fair reason to speculate. Back injuries are difficult to gauge and navigate. While the 37-year-old remains out of action, it is only natural to wonder if LA is going to need Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback in the beginning of the season.

Article Continues Below

How much does Matthew Stafford have left in tank for Rams?

The Rams placed considerable faith in Stafford's short-term impact, agreeing to a new contract that will pay him $44 million guaranteed for the 2025-26 campaign. The organization obviously understands the risks that come with such a commitment, but competing for championships requires one to take a leap of faith sometimes.

Matthew Stafford helped the Rams win a championship in 2021 and is coming off a solid postseason showing in which he threw for 533 yards and four touchdowns in two games. His numbers have dipped in recent years, though. The two-time Pro Bowler tossed 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games in 2024-25, averaging a modest 235.1 passing yards. Even so, LA trusts him to once again guide a talented roster to the NFL's apex.

But it is hard to ignore the growing uneasiness surrounding this situation. For the sake of fans' sanity, hopefully the Rams will have something concrete to share on Monday.