While rookie first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart had generated plenty of buzz, Russell Wilson will begin the 2025 season as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback. Wilson has struggled at times adjusting to his new team. But in Saturday’s preseason matchup against the New York Jets, the 10-time Pro Bowler looked sharp early.

Wilson reminded fans of his passing bona fides by launching a bomb on his first attempt of the contest. He found undrafted free agent Beaux Collins on a go route, connecting with the rookie receiver for an 80-yard strike.

Russell Wilson with an 80-yard LAUNCH to get the Giants to the 1-yard line 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nmCmfWW1SJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

Working in a clean pocket with plenty of time to go through his progressions, Wilson hit Collins in stride. The ball travelled 60 yards in the air before the wideout snared it at the 28-yard line. Collins then raced down to the Jets’ one-yard line before safety Andre Cisco wrestled him to the turf. Two plays later, Devin Singletary finished the drive with a short-yardage touchdown.

Russell Wilson airs it out in Giants’ opening series

Wilson has always had a knack for the deep ball. But while his 80-yard hookup with Collins was impressive, it was the lone highlight of an otherwise uninspired performance by the veteran signal caller.

Wilson was on the field for the Giants’ first four drives Saturday. He completed 4/7 passes for 108 yards and an interception. After the turnover, Dart replaced Wilson under center.

The rookie once again outperformed Wilson. Dart went 14/16 for 137 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also added a rushing score in his second pro performance.

Despite Dart’s impressive preseason, the Giants are sticking with their plan to start Wilson in 2025. However, the rookie has likely done enough to earn the backup role behind the veteran.

While Jameis Winston was listed as the team’s second-string QB in the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart, Dart is now firmly No. 2 in New York. And, should Wilson struggle or the Giants end up out of the playoff picture early, Dart could end up getting some starting experience in his debut season.