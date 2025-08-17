The Boston Red Sox secured their 68th win of the season against the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The win helps them keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees in their division. 2025 has seen Alex Cora and Boston call up many of the team's top prospects, including Roman Anthony. Players like Mikey Romero, David Sandlin, and Payton Tolle could be next.

Cora and the Red Sox have made multiple moves that caught the Major League Baseball world off guard. Nobody expected Boston to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, despite the drama between him and the team. Fewer thought that the Red Sox would be better after the trade than before. And yet, here we are, with Boston more likely to make it to the playoffs than not.

The Red Sox's success has come with increased expectations for the rest of the season. With many teams vying for the six available spots in the American League playoff picture, Boston is under pressure to get in and make a run. Cora has relied on his elite pitching to fuel his team's ascension up the standings. Now, the Red Sox are squarely in the Wild Card race.

Despite having a lot of wins under its belt, Boston's team can still use some tweaks. The Red Sox still have some talented players in their farm system that can make an impact in key spots on Cora's roster. Having them take the open roster spots after MLB's expansion rules came into place can only help Boston's efforts.

The Red Sox already made a good call with one of their rookie pitchers this year. Unfortunately, Hunter Dobbins tore his ACL in front of a Boston crowd. Here are some players who can have a similar impact upon arrival.

Payton Tolle can be a key piece of the bullpen alongside Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman has had some dramatic moments with the Red Sox this season. However, the veteran closer has been just as good as ever in a bounce back season in 2025. For the first time in a while, Boston can enter the playoffs with a bona fide star as their closer who can step in and mow down hitters in later innings. Tolle can be a part of the crew that delivers leads to him.

Tolle is the Red Sox's top pitching prospect this season. He dominated in Double-A, even if his Triple-A debut was a bit ugly. If Cora wants to take a chance and introduce a new face to his bullpen, the 22-year-old is a perfect fit into his late-game strategy. Right now, Jordan Hicks and Garrett Whitlock head up Cora's bullpen. Tolle is a perfect fit in the mob behind that duo.

Late inning pitching is the key to making a deep playoff run. So far this season, the bullpen has been a point of emphasis for Cora. The Red Sox focused on starting pitching at the trade deadline. If Boston wants to shake things up, players like Tolle is a prime candidate to earn a promotion. Playing in a bullpen role is a perfect way for him to get his feet wet in MLB.

David Sandlin can spell Walker Buehler if he continues to struggle

Walker Buehler's future in Boston has been brought into question multiple times this season. The former Los Angeles Dodgers starter signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox to help fill out the starting rotation. However, the World Series champion has had his ups and downs throughout his time in Boston. Sandlin presents a good fallback option should he continue to slip.

Sandlin is 2-1 in Triple-A so far this season. His 7.45 ERA is a bit high, but he has shown an ability to operate well against high-level hitting. That body of work is tantalizing to a coaching staff that wants to put forth the best rotation possible. Sandlin should not be compared to Dobbins, but he is capable of getting of to a similarly hot start.

The playoffs are a tough place for new rookies to succeed. It is extremely unlikely that Cora will play any new prospects in those games right after calling them up. However, the back stretch of the season provides him a chance to see what his young players can do in high pressure situations. If Sandlin can handle the transition well, he and Dobbins could be future mainstays.

Mikey Romero can fill holes in the infield, propping up Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman was a big-time addition for the Red Sox in the offseason. When he has played, he is arguably the best player on Cora's roster. However, his age and the amount of games under his belt leads to concern about his health. In the last part of the season, a prospect like Romero could come in to help ease the burden off of the third baseman.

Boston called up Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell along with Anthony this season. All three young players figure to be key pieces of the Red Sox's lineup moving forward. Romero's strength comes in the fact that he can play across the diamond. That kind of defensive versatility could help him earn an opportunity and stick around at the majors for a long while.

The Red Sox have had a great season so far. Boston has seen players set franchise records as they fight for a spot in the postseason. Cora has the talent necessary to build a team capable of winning the World Series. However, adding a few top prospects could give them what they need to get over the hump.