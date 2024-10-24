After being selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Yves Missi didn't disappoint in his rookie debut. Sure, it helped that the Pelicans were without Zion Williamson to open the season against the Chicago Bulls. But when Missi had his number called, he stepped up, stuffed the stat sheet, and was instrumental in New Orleans defeating Chicago. Missi was so impressive that he received hearty praise from Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

“He has gotten better and better since we drafted him,” Green said. “(I) really love some of the things that he was doing. He made an adjustment in the second half. We said no more layups: ‘Every time you see a ball, go block it.' His ability to pick up details (and) pick up execution shows when he gets out on the floor.”

Missi had 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes of action in the 123-111 win at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won their third straight season opener thanks to the rookie big man's efforts. Missi earned praise from teammates and coaches throughout training camp and the preseason because of his rim pressure and how quickly he has picked up their concepts. He displayed those areas of his game against the Bulls and proved that he can be relied on in a prominent role.

Yves Missi is on the rise for the Pelicans

Coming out of Baylor, Missi was well-known for his defensive acumen and rebounding ability. However, Missi was also viewed as a raw prospect needing time to grow. When his number was called, Missi looked like a seasoned veteran. Coming off the bench to relieve starting center Daniel Theis, Missi instantly showcased he belonged on an NBA court. Not only did he survive his first stint at the professional level, but he was arguably the best player at times.

If Missi's debut indicates the rest of his season, it'll only be a matter of time before he starts. However, this was only one game, and there are 81 left in the season. There will be times when Missi has growing pains. However, a debut like this is rock solid for Missi. It shows that the Pelicans may have an impactful player if they continue to lean into his development—one that could significantly help given the team’s hole at the center.