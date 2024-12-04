The injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans have more than a few big questions to answer before the NBA Trade Deadline. Determining what to do with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson is a quagmire for the Pelicans front office. Dealing with both All-Stars after each made changes in representations will be a full-time job. Thankfully, rookie Yves Missi solved an issue that was hard to ignore going into the season.

Depth at the center position is still a problem but Missi has made a great case to be the starting center moving forward. The 20-year-old should probably be closing games too, at least until Williamson and Ingram return from injury. CJ McCollum complimented how Missi has adapted to the pro game after a loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

“(Missi) is great. He is smart, he absorbs information well,” McCollum shared. “He is watching the film and getting his work in. He joked about how has almost played a full season (compared) to what he played in college. In terms of games and travel, in how physically and mentally draining and demanding it is but he is handling it well. He's growing and you're seeing the development defensively obviously.”

“And then (Missi's) ability to rebound, finish around the basket, great feet,” added McCollum. “He has been a bright spot so far for what has happened to our season.”

These praises sure seem like a veteran stamp of approval for giving Missi more minutes. The rookie is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 steals/blocks in 24.6 minutes per game. Giving Missi even four extra minutes per night would go a long way in learning the NBA game and a boost in stats would help an All-Rookie Team bid.

Green gave the rookie credit for stepping up in a big way while Williamson and Ingram were unavailable.

“(Yves Missi) is just getting better and better,” Green replied. “True bright spot with our team. His ability to protect the basket defensively, his ability to screen and get out of screens quickly, he can go up and finish. I'm really proud of him and how he has handled the last several weeks with us. We've kind of just thrust him into the starting lineup. He's is doing a great job.”

Now Green just has to find a way to give Missi more minutes.